Coronavirus Symptoms: The Signs To Watch Out For

China's coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally - it has now infected more than 28,000 people around the world and killed more than 500. While the new virus is still being studied by health authorities around the globe, here are the chief symptoms, as outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Coronavirus symptoms

While the virus is still being studied, there are a number of common symptoms being displayed by those who've been infected. WHO says typical symptoms include:

Respiratory symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Breathing difficulties

In more serious cases, symptoms can also include:

Pneumonia

severe acute respiratory syndrome

Kidney failure

How is it any different from other flus or colds?

If you read the symptoms list and though it sounds like every cold or flu you've ever had, you're not wrong. WHO itself acknowledges the symptoms are quite typical of other viruses and even some bad colds.

"People with 2019-nCoV infection, the flu, or a cold typically develop respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and runny nose. Even though many symptoms are alike, they are caused by different viruses. Because of their similarities, it can be difficult to identify the disease based on symptoms alone. That’s why laboratory tests are required to confirm if someone has 2019-nCoV," WHO said.

What should I do if I have Coronavirus?

Here's the official advice from WHO:

"As always, WHO recommends that people who have a cough, fever and difficulty breathing should seek medical care early. Patients should inform health care providers if they have travelled in the 14 days before they developed symptoms, or if they have been in close contact with someone with who has been sick with respiratory symptoms."

NSW Health revealed on 5 February only four cases had been confirmed in the state with 35 patients being tested but that 300 had already shown up as negative. It's hard for authorities to give people clearer guidance on when you should suspect coronavirus, other than those who might have been in contact with someone who's been confirmed to have it or if they've recently visited the epicentre in China, Wuhan.

Until then, you can use the hotlines available in Australia if you suspect you could be affected before making the trip to the local hospital. If you do determine you need to get checked out, ensure you call up your local healthcare provider first to make sure you follow any quarantine guidelines.