Contigo Is Recalling Millions Of Kids' Water Bottles -- Again

Image: Contigo

If your kids use Contigo water bottles with silicone spouts, you may remember that millions of them were recalled due to a choking hazard back in August. Well, now the replacement lids are being recalled, too, after hundreds more reports of the spouts detaching.

Image: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Contigo has reissued its recall on 5.7 million “Kids Cleanable” water bottles, and has extended that recall to include the new replacement lids. The affected bottles have a clear silicone spout with a black base and black cover (see picture). They were sold in three sizes (13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce) and four colours (solid colour, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colours), in packs of one, two and three bottles.

The recall, released on Feb. 19, says in part that “consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle.”

The bottles were sold primarily in the United States (with some also sold in Canada and Mexico) at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through Feb. 7, 2020.

Customers can contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall. There are no exact replacements being offered but affected customers can choose a new bottle from a list of bottles in varying sizes, colours and patterns.

