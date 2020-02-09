Construct A Rain Garden To Divert Heavy Rainfall

Designing your garden to manage the rain's effects on your property is straightforward with these instructions from This Old House. With the above video you can easily plan your own version of a rain garden.

If you live in a place with heavy rainfall, this is a great way to keep your yard from flooding by constructing a garden that helps divert the excess water directly into the ground. You will need to think about placement relative to the source of the rainwater — such as a spout running from your roof gutters downwards.

If you live in an area that doesn't get heavy rainfall, consider creating a collection container so you can space out your use of the rainwater.

How to Build a Rain Garden [This Old House]