Before Getting A Tattoo, Consult This Pain Chart

Image: iStock

Tattoos are certainly not for everyone, but if you're considering one, make sure you know what you're getting into. This pain chart highlights the parts of the body that can hurt the most when the needle comes down.

Getting a tattoo will hurt; there's no way around that. However, some parts of the body are extremely sensitive to pain, and only the bravest of brave should even consider tattoos in those zones.

This pain chart from Tattoos-Hurt.com explains it all using colour, with yellow being the least painful to purple being excruciatingly painful. It's not surprising that the most painful areas are also considered the most vulnerable areas of the body.

For a general rule, if you're extremely ticklish in an area, it will probably hurt really bad to have it tattooed. An important thing to consider, however, is the fact that everyone has different thresholds for pain. This chart won't be spot on for every individual, but it is still effective at giving you a general idea for choosing a location.

Just make sure you pick something you really love, or you might end up wanting to cover it up.

Carefully Decide Where to Get a Tattoo with This Pain ChartImage: Tattoos Hurt

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Toby Tortoise Guest

    Is anyone willing to test this by having the chart tatooed on their entire body?

    0
    • Todd Guest

      You pay for it, and I will see how I go...

      0
      • zak @zak

        One caveat: You have to do the blue bits first.

        1
  • skrybe @skrybe

    I haven't had my whole body tattooed but I have them in a red area (chest), yellow area (shoulder) and orange area (thigh) and I'd say they're pretty accurate. The one on my chest definitely hurt more than the one on my thigh. The one on my shoulder hurt the least.

    Also varies by size of course, the larger it is the more it's going to hurt simply because it takes longer to do it so you're suffering a lower amount of pain for a longer time.

    Also had a friend get a tattoo on his shoulder blade (red area) and he literally puked from the pain... didn't laugh much at him :)

    0
    • JE5M @jem81

      Yeah I did the shoulder blade hungover one day - 4hr sitting and it hurt a fair amount. If it wasn't for the hot chicks getting tattoo'd at the same time I probably would have complained a little.

      0
  • squidgey bits Guest

    So is the perineum in the blue pass-out zone, or the orange, moderately painful zone?

    0
    • juststu82 @juststu82

      I believe the scientific name is the gooch.

      3
      • Conan of Cooma Guest

        My dictionary says Taint.

        0
        • ompster @ompster

          dude it's gooch... Bam Margera himself even told us so!

          0
  • Edward @enigma1376

    I can vouch that the inside of the arm is more painful than the outside with my arm band... the outline is like being sliced with a hot scalpel.

    0
  • valkyr09 @valkyr09

    Try having a tattoo on your wrist...where you see your veins and where it merges with your hand. I bet you will like it :)

    0
  • hrundi76 @hrundi76

    I have one tattoo and it's on the inside of the upper arm and yes I was sober and yes it was uncomfortable but it wasn't that bad...

    0

