Buy The Thing You Love In Every Colour

At the beginning of the season, I did a bold thing. I drove myself to Target, I tried on a few different items and settled on a pair of comfortable shorts and a cotton tank top that I proclaimed my “work-from-home outfit of the summer.” And then I bought the shorts in grey and black and the tank top in red, orange, maroon, and a white and yellow flower print.

This was not my first buy-it-in-every-colour rodeo. Most of my favourite clothing items throughout my adult life have lived in my closet in multiple colours. I’ve got six of the same damn cardigan, two of the same cropped jeans (I often think a third pair would be nice), and I cannot TELL you how disappointed I was when a cotton dress I found on the clearance rack last month only came in one colour. I. Wanted. More.

It has occurred to me that maybe I go a little overboard with this, but it turns out I don’t:

Random life hack: when you find something you like, don’t be afraid to go all in. I exclusively wear one kind of t-shirt because they’re simply the best. PS - yes, I Marie Kondoed. My joy knows no bounds. pic.twitter.com/rMjrpJRmzq — Bryce Blum (@esportslaw) August 13, 2019

In spite of the use of “Marie Kondo” as a verb, I am so smitten with this tweet. Here’s why this is brilliant and why, if you don’t already do this, you should:

1. A month after your purchase, when you find yourself thinking, “Man, I’ve never had a shirt so soft, so perfect,” and go back for more, they will be completely out of your size. They’ll have 47 smalls and 59 larges, but your mediums are all gone. Someone else read this post and bought them up.

2. It’s so much easier to get dressed in the morning. You know that shirt looks good with those pants and you wore blue yesterday so today it’s grey, boom, you’re out the door.

3. If you truly love it, you’re gonna snag it or stain it sometime around the second or third wear. But you’re not panicking now, are you? You’ve got three back-ups.

4. Everything will last longer. Instead of wearing that one shirt you love over and over, week after week, you’re spreading out the wear and tear, which means each piece will enjoy a longer life. You don’t want a love affair with a favourite item, you want a marriage.

Final point: This doesn’t just go for clothes. Find a pair of really comfy slippers? Get them in green, too. Discover the world’s most perfect kitchen rag? Buy four (all sponges are bad, you know). Really, I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t you get a bunch of your favourite scented candle. It could get discontinued!

The only thing better than one thing you love is a bunch of the thing you love.