How To Protect Your Mac From Malware, Viruses And Other Assorted Junk

Netflix Australia Is Deleting A Bunch Of Beloved Movies (Again)

The Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plan In Australia

Burn Through Less Data When Bingeing Netflix On Android

Photo: Shutterstock

Few things eat through data caps as quickly as a new season of your favourite Netflix show, but Android users can now reduce the app’s impact on their monthly data limits without reducing video quality. That’s all thanks to the the open-source AV1 video codec, which Netflix now supports for Android streaming.

AV1 is notable for achieving better video compression without affecting video quality, reducing Netflix data usage by up to 20 per cent when compared to Netflix’s other video codec, VP9. It may even improve the stability and quality of video when you’re streaming on unreliable connections or networks with limit bandwidth, since AV1 requires less data.

While Netflix is implementing AV1 on Android first, many other companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Mozilla, and Nvidia also support the codec so, it’s likely we’ll see AV1 rollout to other Netflix platforms and streaming apps soon. For now, Android users can swap to AV1 by turning on the Netflix app’s “save data” setting:

  1. Open the Netflix app on your Android device

  2. Go to Menu > App Settings > Cellular Data Usage

  3. Turn on “Save Data.”

You can now stream with (potentially) reduced data usage. Ghacks notes that only some Netflix content will use AV1 at first, and there’s currently no way to check what codec a movie or series uses. Still, some data saved is better than no data saved, especially if you can’t perceive a visual difference in what you’re streaming.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature mind-your-language

Ten Words That Have Surprisingly Offensive Origins

While the etymology of many words we use today has faded into obscurity, there are some that are more offensive than we can ever imagine. There may be some words you use every day without a thought to their original meanings. Here are ten that it pays to be aware of.
au documentaries netflix streaming what-to-watch

5 Netflix Documentaries You Definitely Need To Watch

Before streaming, finding a good documentary meant either scouring the local video store or plundering the depths of YouTube. These days, we’re spoiled for choice. Netflix has a huge library of docos on-demand so it can be hard to differentiate between the good and the bad. But that's where we come in. Here are five of the best.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles