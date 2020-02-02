Book Hotel Rooms At Wholesale Prices Using This Extension

Image: Shutterstock

When it comes to booking hotel rooms, the site that you use to book that room can make as much of a difference in price as when you decide to travel. There are a number of great sites out there for finding a deal on a room, now a new Chrome extension can help you potentially find an even better one.

Called Room Steals, the extension works alongside existing booking sites to show you what the wholesale price might be for the room, as in what that booking site is actually paying the hotel for your reservation. Even better, it will let you book that room for that even lower rate.

To use the service you use need to search for a hotel room using Hotels.com, Booking.com, Expedia, or Google, just as you normally would. Once you’ve done your initial search, Room Steals will show you in a pop-up if that same room is available for cheaper. If it is, you can click on that pop-up and book it directly through Room Steals instead.

For instance, I did a quick search for a hotel room in Vegas in March. Hotels.com offered me a King room for $791 for four nights. The Room Steals pop-up offered me the same room for $176 a night, a $96 difference when it comes to total cost.

Downloading and using Room Steals is free; however, if you want to book a discounted room you have to pay an annual fee to the site. For frequent travellers, then that’s likely worth it. For people who are only booking one hotel room over the course of the year, it might be less so.

That said, a year subscription to Room Steals runs $US59 ($88), so if I just used it for this reservation I’d still save $7. After that, all my future discounted rates will be gravy.

Room Steals is able to offer the discounted rooms because it’s offering them at the same wholesale rate other hotel sites are getting them for, except it’s not marking the price up to make a profit. Instead, it’s getting that “profit” in the form of your yearly subscription fee.

If you’re looking to book a hotel room soon it’s definitely worth checking out, especially since you don’t have to commit to that fee unless you already know the discount is going to be worth it.