Here Are All The 2020 Super Bowl Commercials [Updated]

Install These Underrated Android Apps

The Most Controversial Super Bowl Ads

Install These Underrated Android Apps

Image: Getty Images

With the Google Play store boasting over 2.5 million apps, there are more options than it's physically possible to browse through (much less install and test!) Every now and then, we encounter an app that's great but misses out on being featured or recognised for whatever reason. Here are five underappreciated Android apps that warrant your attention.

Sketch a Track

As someone who spends quite a bit of time running through parks and on trails. I often want to plot where I'm going ahead of time so I can gauge the distance I'll be running.

Sketch a track (free with in-app purchases) lets you draw a track on a map. It doesn't need to follow existing tracks or trails, like many other similar apps, gives you other information such as elevation and has an offline feature.

Spendee

When I was at uni, finances were super tight so I had to track my expenses carefully in order to understand what I was spending my very limited funds on.

Spendee (free with in-app purchases) lets you track expenses and income with a colourful interface that makes it easy to see the big ins and outs from your bank account.

Hooks

Want to know when the latest ep of your favourite TV show has aired? Or the latest results from your favourite sporting teams? Or if a Reddit AMA of interest pops up? Then Hooks is for you.

Hooks (free) lets you create alerts or launch IFTTT recipes when specific events occur.

It's a simple idea but a real time saver.

Run Pee

We've all been there. You're at a movie, chugged a super large cup of overpriced pre-mix soft drink and are dying to hit the loo but don't want to miss a critical scene in the movie.

Run Pee (free with ads and in-app purchases) tells you when you can make a break for it without missing an important part of the plot or an exciting moment.

Snapseed

If you're still using the image editing app that came with your smartphone, it's time for an upgrade. Snapseed comes with a huge array of tools and filters to improve your photos including the ability to remove unwanted objects and people from the image, an automatic image tuner, a HDR mode, advanced Bokeh effects and a geometry tool to fix horizons and buildings. There's also a 'Face Enhance' tool that doesn't suck - instead of making you look plastic, it simply improves lighting on the face and adds focus to the eyes.

Snapseed is free to download and has an average user rating of 4.6/5.

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Trending Stories Right Now

au dogs pets today-i-discovered

A Dog Year Is NOT Equivalent To 7 Human Years

Do you know your dog's age in 'dog years'? You know: supposedly a dog is seven dog years old on its first birthday and all that? Well, as it turns out, that figure isn't really accurate at all, and it's thrown even further out of whack when you realise that all dog breeds age at different rates. So if you want to figure out your pooch's actual age in dog years, here's how to do it.
49ers au chiefs feature gridiron nfl super-bowl

Super Bowl 2020: How To Watch Live, Online And Free

It's nearly February, which means it's Super Bowl season. This year will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Florida and despite being at least 14,000 kilometres away, Australians can watch it all live.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles