Add Speech-to-Text To Any Website With This Extension

Image: Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been using a website and wished it had a voice input, now you can add one yourself.

Voice In is a Chrome extension that adds speech-to-text to most any website. That means you can do things like respond to Slack messages or send emails using your voice rather than typing all the words out.

It’s not entirely hands-free. You will have to select a “Start Recording” function on a text box before you’ll be able to start having your voice transcribed, but once you do it will work almost anywhere.

Like pretty much every other transcription product out there, it’s not perfect. You’ll have better results when you try to use it in quiet places with not a ton of background noise. Speaking slowly is always better than speaking quickly, and the most you annunciate the fewer issues you’ll run into.

Still, if you’re something who speaks better than they write, it’s a quick-and-easy way to voice out a longer email or even a blog post that you can go back and tweak afterward to remove any odd typos or issues.

Even better, the extension works in over 40 languages, so you can use it to test your pronunciation skills when you’re learning something new.

