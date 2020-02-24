All The TV Shows Getting Cancelled In 2020 [Updated]

The Best New Features In Google's Android 11

Strewth! Superloop Just Smashed NBN Pricing By $21 A Month

Add Chartreuse To Your Campari And Soda

Photo: Claire Lower

When I recommend a new bottle of booze, I try to feature it in multiple recipes, so it doesn’t sit on your bar cart, languishing away. I particularly like to make a point of this with expensive bottles, and green Chartreuse—which I used in Lifehacker’s birthday cocktail—is, uh, quite pricey.

It’s also extremely flavourful and potent (110 proof, to be quite honest), and you don’t need a ton of it to make a cocktail feel special (my favourite feeling). A Campari and soda, for instance, is already pretty flavourful and full of bitter botanicals, but adding Chartreuse makes it feel like you’re being punched in the mouth with a bouquet of herbs and hillside flowers, though soda water does soften the blow.

Unfortunately, the combination doesn’t lend itself to an excessively clever name—unlike the “Ferrari”—but I’ve been calling it the “Camptreuse,” which is kind of fun to say.

To make it, you will need:

  • 22mL Campari

  • 22mL green Chartreuse

  • About 120mL of soda water

Add Campari and Chartreuse to a bucket (large-ish lowball) and then fill that bucket with ice. Top with soda water, gently stir, and garnish with a strip of lemon or orange zest if you have it.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au games movies streaming video-games

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang: Best Video Games For Movie Buffs

Plenty of video games are "cinematic". But only a handful actually make you feel like you're in a movie. The following games tick all the same boxes as a great blockbuster -- from compelling characters and unforeseen plot twists to relentless action and heart-stopping set pieces. (Some even contain romance and nooky!) If you've exhausted your Netflix binge-list or just feel like something a little more interactive, these ten video games contain everything a cinephile needs.
au groceries shopping

5 Ways Big Supermarkets Rip You Off

It’s no secret that supermarkets are in a cut-throat business. That's why managers are always looking for ways to separate you from your money.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles