SIM Deal: 20GB On Optus Network For $18!

Circles.Life is fast becoming the best place for SIM-only deals in Australia. The Optus MVNO is currently offering 20GB of data - plus three bonus gigabytes if you go over - for just $18 per month. Crucially, the plan is contract-free so you can cancel at any time. Here are the details!

Circles.Life has thrown down the gauntlet on competitive phone pricing again, offering 20GB of data on a SIM-only plan for $18 a month. That's a pretty great deal in its own right, but the absence of a lock-in contract ramps up the value considerably.

As mentioned above, the plan also comes with three gigabytes of "bill shock protection" in the event that you go over your monthly allowance.

Note that to get the deal, you need to use the discount code '6MONTHS when signing up. (Otherwise you'll be slugged an extra $10.)

Here are the inclusions. (Click on the interactive table below to learn more.)

You can see how the deal compares to equivalent plans from rival telcos below:

You've got until February 29 to pounce on this deal, which lasts for six months. After that, the price jump to $28 a month (which still isn't terrible) - but you can cancel at any time. If you're keen, remember to use the discount code at checkout.

