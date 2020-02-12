Everything New On Netflix This Week (Feb 10)

How To Make Money On YouTube

How To Watch The 2020 Oscars In Australia: Online And Free [Updated]

How To Make 12 Classic Sauces [Infographic]

We've talked about sauces that everyone should be able to make, and all of the meal options they can go into, but this graphic packs 12 of them into one handy graphic. Master a few or all of them, and your dinners will never be boring again.

The graphic speaks for itself, but the sauces range from the classics, like bechamel (aka white sauce) and hollandaise (which can be tricky, but doesn't have to be) to more interesting and modern sauces like chimichurri and sweet and sour. Measurements and instructions are included in the graphic.

[Via QuickQuid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au psychology relationships

Five Subtle Signs You're Being Abused In Your Relationship

When we hear the words "domestic violence", we typically think of angry men with raised fists and women with bruised faces. The reality is that domestic violence manifests itself more often than not as verbal and psychological abuse, which means you could be abusing your partner or the victim of abuse without realising it. Here are some of the more subtle warning signs you should be aware of.
apps communications downloads internet lifehacker-pack music photos software utilities video windows windows-10 windows-downloads

40 Windows Apps Everyone Should Own

There are so many Windows apps out there, that picking a list of the very best, most must-install software for your desktop or laptop feels daunting. We've pored over pages of recommendations, countless forum posts, and lots of comments to come up with this year's Lifehacker Pack for Windows, a list of software champions across four categories: productivity, internet/communications, music/photos/video and utilities.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles