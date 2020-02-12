How To Make 12 Classic Sauces [Infographic]

We've talked about sauces that everyone should be able to make, and all of the meal options they can go into, but this graphic packs 12 of them into one handy graphic. Master a few or all of them, and your dinners will never be boring again.

The graphic speaks for itself, but the sauces range from the classics, like bechamel (aka white sauce) and hollandaise (which can be tricky, but doesn't have to be) to more interesting and modern sauces like chimichurri and sweet and sour. Measurements and instructions are included in the graphic.

[Via QuickQuid]