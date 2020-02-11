11 Aussie Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

Image: Getty Images

Podcasts are arguably overtaking books and TV as one of Australia's favourite pastimes. There are literally millions of episodes covering every conceivable topic on the main podcast platforms. Unfortunately, this can make finding new content more than little daunting.

If you're keen to treat your ears to some podcasts with local flavour, we've got you covered - here are 11 new shows to add to your list.

The following list of Aussie podcasts was curated in conjunction with the podcast company Acast. It covers everything from true crime (natch) to gay rights and workplace productivity tips. Wherever your hobbies and interests lie, you should find a new fave in the list below. Enjoy!

Think nothing ever happens in your town? Australia's suburbs are home to some of the most mysterious and disturbing true crime cases in the world. Meshel Laurie is a true crime obsessive. Emily Webb is a true crime author. And together with expert interviews with writers, victims, investigators and perpetrators, they probe the underbelly of our towns and suburbs, and uncover the darkness at the heart of Australian life.

Have you ever wondered if the worlds’s leading entrepreneurs, writers, musicians and business people construct their day differently to you? How I Work delves into the working days of some of the world’s most successful innovators. We discuss tactics, rituals and tricks they use to achieve so much more than the average person, despite having the same number of hours in the day.

Join Sandra Sully as she talks to amazing women from all walks of life about what makes them tick, what keeps them up at night, and what really matters. Short Black. Good women, great chat!

Listen to Mandy and Kate laugh (a lot) and cry as they chat to each other and friends about parenting multiples with disabilities and additional needs. The pair have just announced live shows in Yarraville, Lilydale & Sydney.

Amy Revell and Kirsty Farrugia are Professional Organisers and they chat about how they keep their homes organised and decluttered and how they help their clients to achieve the same.

Journalist, writer, blogger, TV producer and mum Elizabeth Anile sits down with a bunch of incredible people who've turned the hardest times in their life, their lemons, into lemonade. Join her as she investigates how they did it, the lessons they've learnt, and what life is like sipping limoncello on the other side.

The Gays Are Revolting is a definitive weekly news source for contemporary gays, bringing you a healthy dose of smutty lovemaking stories and trivial pop culture nonsense, without all that hetero hoopla. We put the G in LGBTQIA+, and we’re here to help you be the best G you can be. The team have also just announced live shows in both Sydney and Melbourne.

In 2012, Aunty Donna exploded onto the Melbourne comedy scene with a unique brand of surreal, fast paced, alternative sketch. It’s comedy the whole family can enjoy.

A weekly conversation that hopes to help you make today a little better than yesterday. Join Osher for intelligent, inspiring and authentic conversations, as he interviews people from all walks of life.

The true crime book Loose Units, out now through Penguin Publishing (and in bookstores everywhere), had one thing it couldn't do: it couldn't fit everything. So each week, Paul and John will sit down and delve into cases too surreal, brief or contentious to fit into the book. John and Paul are also continuing their national tour of live shows with 2 shows happening this February in Brisbane.

If you'll allow us a shameless plug, this one comes from our colleagues at Pedestrian.TV. As the name implies, it's a 60-minute exploration of Australia's biggest and most enduring mysteries with plenty of episodes devoted to crime - from unsolved Mafia murders to Melbourne's notorious Mr Cruel.