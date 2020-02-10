BUG ALERT: Update Google Chrome Right Now

Telstra Vs Optus Vs Vodafone: Who Has The Best Phone Plans?

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

10 Amazing Netflix Shows Everyone Should Watch

Image: Netflix

We have access to so many unique services with so much great content that it's difficult to filter through it all. How many times do you go to start a new TV show but don't know whether it's worth the time? Every night? Same. When you do settle on one and it's three seasons long, it throws you - do you really want to spend all that time on a show that might not even be good?

Lucky for you, we've plucked 10 of Netflix's best new shows - and they're all still in their first season.

End Of The F***ing World

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: James is 17 and is pretty sure he is a psychopath. Alyssa, also 17, is the cool and moody new girl at school. The pair make a connection and she persuades him to embark on a road trip in search of her real father.

Why You Should Watch It: A highly unusual coming-of-age story that is hilarious, concerning and awkward. Based on the novel of the same name, when it dropped a few months ago, I binged it in an evening. Moving, but in a really weird way.

Nailed It!

Image: Netflix

Synopsis: Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It's part reality contest, part hot mess.

Why You Should Watch It: One of the most endearing TV shows you'll find on the service. It features a diverse cast both in hosting and in competing and is just genuinely a riot. Watching people bake poorly is the best kind of culinary schadenfreude. Doesn't take itself too seriously and isn't cruel - just great, easy viewing.

Wild Wild Country

Image: Netflix

Synopsis: When the world's most controversial guru builds a utopian city deep in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal. A true story.

Why You Should Watch It: Love a true story and this one is exceptionally told. A visceral insight into the way a cult can operate and how it can establish itself. Really an incredible story.

The Sinner

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: A young mother tries to find out what's causing her to have violent tendencies.

Why You Should Watch It: I am still not a thousand percent sure that I *like* this, but The Sinner certainly made me feel something. I constantly wanted to watch the next episode and there's this weird feeling of dread that hangs over the first half of the short series that made me feel uneasy. Strong performances by the leads, especially Biel.

The Alienist

Image: IMDB/Netflix

Synopsis: Newspaper illustrator John Moore meets with criminal psychologist (alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler to investigate a serial killer in New York during the late 19th century.

Why You Should Watch It: Based on Caleb Carr's crime novel of the same name, the Alienist is a great piece of period TV on a Netflix budget. It's elevated by killer performances by the main cast. Owens, Fanning and Daniel Brühl make this one worth investing time in.

Altered Carbon

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: Set in a future where consciousness is digitized and stored, a prisoner returns to live in a new body and must solve a mind-bending murder to win his freedom.

Why You Should Watch It: It's sci-fi, murder mystery and some sort of cyberpunk all melted together with good lead performances. If you're a fan of films like The Matrix or had even a passing interest in Ghost In The Shell, you'll find something you like here.

Mindhunter

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.

Why You Should Watch It: This is good, cerebral TV that moves at a deliberately cautious pace. A standout from the last year that has been renewed for a second season, so get involved now.

Dark

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: A family saga with a supernatural twist, set in a German town, where the disappearance of two young children exposes the relationships among four families.

Why You Should Watch It: It's like the anti-Stranger Things but not in the sense that it's bad, in the sense that it's really good.

Star Trek: Discovery

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Why You Should Watch It: Well, there isn't a new Star Wars series on Netflix yet. Also, Star Trek fans seemed to like it.

Godless

Image: IMDB

Synopsis: Frank Griffin, an outlaw terrorizing the 1880s American West, hunts down Roy Goode, his partner turned enemy. Roy hides out at a ranch as Frank's chase leads him to La Belle, New Mexico - a town mysteriously made up almost entirely of women.

Why You Should Watch It: Godless takes what you know about Westerns and uses that to its advantages, layering over the top of them an entirely fresh coat of paint. Sometimes it does stick too closely to those tropes and early on it suffers from some pacing issues but it doesn't feel slow and great performances keep it moving forward at a decent clip.

Originally posted in February, 2018. We've removed Black Lightning and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, replacing them with Nailed It! and Wild Wild Country.
May 9: Removed Everything Sucks, added The Alienist

Comments

  • kato Guest

    Dark - fantastic series, a real sleeper on Netflix but for gods sake have the original German audio with English subs as the English dub is terrible.
    Black Lightning - really? This is some of the worst written scifi/super hero stuff out there. The acting is mediocre at best.

    0
    • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
      AUTHOR

      Have you seen the other CW shows - Flash, Arrow etc? The whole point of those shows is that they're not exactly Marvel blockbusters but they operate a bit more procedurally. I like that about them - but totally see why others wouldn't!

      (I love Flash, it's so terrible and camp and awesome)

      0
    • ij @ijameson

      If the scripts and acting are as bad as the flash, and arrow, it will fit right in with the demographic it is aimed at - kids who don’t realise what a good show looks like.

      0
      • darren @darren

        I watched the first episode of the Flash and never touched it again. Black Lightning is by the same crew?

        0
  • renlish @renlish

    Mindhunter is fking awesome. It's a slow burn that draws you in. We binged it after watching the first episode. A brilliant concept for a series.

    0
    • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
      AUTHOR

      Mindhunter was such a surprise. Definitely a slow burn but such a good payoff. Great performances all round.

      0
  • astrogirl @astrogirl

    All of these are amazing. End Of The F***ing World and Everything Sucks were so good. You need to give Everything Sucks a few eps to get going but its really good once it does. I'm pretty sad it has been cancelled. Nailed it is hilarious. I've seen a lot of people say the host is annoying but I really liked her, and the things they had the contestants make were so far out of their abilities it was funny to see them try. Altered Carbon and Dark were great too. But I agree with the person that said you need to watch the subtitled version. The dubbing is truly terrible.

    0
    • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
      AUTHOR

      Yeah, I thought Everything Sucks being canned was a bit sad... But glad you think they're all amazing, too!

      0
  • stevothedevo @stevothedevo

    Add on Occupied
    It's in Norwegian, and I've only watched through to Ep4, but the premise/story (Russia invades Norway to secure ongoing Oil Supplies) is excellent and the overall quality is high.

    0
    • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
      AUTHOR

      Excellent. I am going to have to look into this one.

      0
    • os7 @os7

      straight to the pool room list with this one

      0
  • hazmoid @hazmoid

    Have to add "Wynonna Earp" to your list. Especially if you like supernatural Westerns.
    Only 1 season so far but very strong (although I have been picking holes in it as it goes along)
    Synopsis, the heir of Wyatt Earp, the legendary lawman, is the only person able to wield Peacemaker to retire revenants, the spirits of the criminals killed by Earp. They are all restricted to a small area by a supernatural curse.

    0
    • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
      AUTHOR

      Whaaat!

      I am putting that on the L I S T

      0
  • memeweaver @memeweaver

    + Suburra, Italian crime-drama with Mafia, Romany and other gangs fighting to acquire Vatican land. Three young guys from each of the factions come together to stake their own claim. Absolutely rivetting, fast paced plotline of double, triple, quadruple crosses where no scene fails to advance the story or motivations of the principle characters.

    Again, watch in Italian with English subtitles. Season 2 is on the way.

    1
  • darren @darren

    I have only watched 3 episodes of Money Heist but it's pulled me in. It's also the first show I'm watching with dubs and they are.....OK. Some of it sounds like video game cutscenes though, haha. Wife is not a huge fan of reading subs so we just left it.

    0
  • chompers @evan

    The Sinner was terrible. It took an intriguing opening, and then desperately tried to justify it... and failed.

    Altered Carbon started out well, but lost it about 4 episodes in and then just limped home.

    0
  • Bornwithabeard @_dansargent

    We've removed Black Lightning and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale,

    and thank god, because that new Joel McHale show is straight up trash. Someone is clearly missing working on The Soup

    0
    • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
      AUTHOR

      I had faith after the first couple episodes that it was The Soup 2.0....

      It did go down hill.

      1
      • Bornwithabeard @_dansargent

        i think that's the most disappointing thing - I really enjoyed watching The Soup, but this is just ... it's not the same.

        0
  • jviajero @jviajero

    Babylon Berlin is the best thing I’ve seen on Netflix. But watch it in German with subtitles. The overdub is terrible. It’s fantastic and gripping. Can’t wait for a Season 2.

    1
    • memeweaver @memeweaver

      I've had this hovering on my to-watch list for too long!

      0
  • betsygirl @betsy hughes

    Love all the ones on the list I've seen, look forward to checking the others. Altered Carbon is I believe very underated & Jessica Jones gets my vote for action heroes. But by far The Santa Clarita Diet is my favorite for consistently getting better with each episode and also repeat watching, it's just so much fun!!!!????

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au books feature reading sci-fi science

The Most Influential Science-Fiction Books Of All Time

Speculative fiction is the literature of change and discovery. But every now and then, a book comes along that changes the rules of science fiction for everybody.
au binge-watching internet netflix streaming

10 Amazing Netflix Shows Everyone Should Watch

We have access to so many unique services with so much great content that it's difficult to filter through it all. How many times do you go to start a new TV show but don't know whether it's worth the time? Every night? Same. When you do settle on one and it's three seasons long, it throws you - do you really want to spend all that time on a show that might not even be good? Lucky for you, we've plucked 10 of Netflix's best new shows - and they're all still in their first season.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles