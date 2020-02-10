Weekend Deals: JB Hi-Fi, Bunnings, Big W, EB Games And More!

Image: Supplied

The weekend is the perfect time to snap up a bargain or three at retail - it's when most people go shopping, which means competition for our wallets is fiercer than usual. This weekend is no exception, with a stack of great bargains waiting for you online and in store. Here are ten deals you should definitely consider splurging on this weekend.

There's something for everyone from this weekend's biggest sales - we've got cheap-as-chips fridges, 35% off Sony headphones, an EB Games sale that's actually worthwhile and slashed adult gear from Lovehoney. Here are the links!

1. Cheap fridges: Need a new refrigerator? The Good Guys is currently selling the CHiQ 216L Top Mount Refrigerator for $315 - down from $399. The deal is available this weekend only so get in fast. Buy here!

2. 30% off Sony Headphones: If you need to upgrade your headphones, Big W has got you covered this weekend. It's slashing 30% off the RRP on a range of Sony headphones, including wireless noise-cancelling models, earbuds and myriad sports varieties. Click here!

3. JB Hi-Fi TV Show sale: Does anyone buy TV shows on physical media any more? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Welp, for the two or three holdouts among you, JB Hi-Fi is having a Buy One, Get One Free sale, including box sets and Blu-rays. Buy here!

4. 50% off at Lovehoney: LoveHoney is offering up to 50% off lingerie sets. Buy here!

5. EB Games Summer Sale: EB Games is still offering big discounts on a huge range of video games, gaming peripherals and accessories as part of its summer sale. The deals are available online and in store. Click here to see the offers!

6. 35% off Acer Aspire Laptops: Need a new lappy for school or work? The Good Guys is selling the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire NX.HNDSA.003 laptop for $899.(RRP: $1399). It comes with a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Buy here!

7. SIM-Only mega deal: Circle.Life, which runs on Optus' 4G network, has a killer SIM-only deal right. For this weekend only, you can nab 60GB data - and a free Netflix subscription - for just $38 a month. Here are the inclusions:

8. 30% off Dyson vacuums: Dyson's Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum is currently going for $629.1‬0 - a saving of around $270. Click here!

9. 20% Off eHarmony memberships: You can currently score 20% off the dating site eHarmony. To get the discount, use the code 'LIFEHACKER20' at checkout. Click here!

10. Bunnings bargains: Bunnings shies away from listing discounts on its website. However, you can see all the current bargains via an extensive rundown on OzBargain. Click here!