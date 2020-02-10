10 Beauty Cheats For Time-Poor Women

Image: iStock

Any Australian woman can attest to the fact that with our lives moving at the pace they are, beauty is one of the first things to move down the priority list. As much as we may want 24/7 sun-kissed skin, perfect nails and blow-dried hair, time simply does not allow it which is why beauty cheats are the modern woman’s best friend. Here are ten beauty hacks that will leave you feeling confident without eating into your day.

Lauren Capelin

1# Manicures

A manicure in your lunch break is an absolute luxury, and most would agree that it’s simply not realistic. An at home mani will suffice provided you’re equipped with high-quality polish and a steady hand. Avoid ruining all your hard work in a matter of seconds with this sneaky tip — dip each hand in a bowl of ice water for one minute each to dry nails and go about your day with full use of your hands.

#2 Tanning

Many people agree that the signature sign of health, beauty and confidence is glowing, sun-kissed skin. However, most would agree that they do not have the time to lounge about on the beach all day building up a healthy glow – not to mention the health risks involved. A spray tan is the quickest, safest way to feel like your best self. Some of our customers swear they look 10kgs lighter after a spray!

#3 Shampooing

Dry shampoo – enough said! This god-send should be in every busy woman’s bathroom cabinet and work drawer.

#4 Makeup applicatotion

You were born with hands for a reason – use them! If you’re in a hurry, put your brushes away and apply eyeshadow with your index finger, blush with two fingers (moving in a circular motion on the apples of your cheeks) and foundation with all four fingers. Most beauty-lovers are either for or against using fingers over brushes or beauty blenders. The big pro of applying foundation with the hands is that the heat from our skin melts the product and allows it to be applied smoothly and seamlessly.

#5 Winged eyeliner

A fabulous winged eye can be the bane of a woman’s existence, evidenced by the amount of memes online stating ‘Never ask a woman with winged eyeliner why she is late’. You’ll have no excuse for not being punctual if you use a small amount of sticky tape applied along the eye. It acts as a guide to ensure your liner is straight, even, and going in the right direction. You can be as messy as you want as the excess ink will fall on the tape.

#6 Hair removal

The worst thing to realise before a hot date is that you’ve forgotten to shave your legs. Thank goodness for on-the-go shaving cream! You can simply apply the cream and shave in five minutes flat. Always avoid dry shaving, even in dire situations, because it can cause serious skin irritation.

#7 Saving money/space

Embrace the 2-in-1 or even 3-in-1 nature of some beauty products. Most nude eyeshadows with a shimmer make excellent highlighter and illuminator for cheekbones and cupid bows. Glossy pink or orange-toned lipsticks make for creamy, lasting blushes and a clean mascara brush works as a brow brush in a pinch!

8 Makeup removal

My new favourite thing is micellar water. Some nights cleansing the face just seems like far too much effort and it’s easy to fall into the trap of sleeping with your make-up on which most people know is torture for the skin. Simply apply micellar water to a beauty pad and swipe over the face.

#9 Maintaining glow

Limit salon visits by investing in a good body conditioner. It extends the life of your spray tan or, if used daily, you can build a gradual glow.

#10 Wavy hair

If you know you have an event the following day (or you just feel like looking fabulous, no event necessary), sleep with your hair in braids for easy, wavy in the morning. For a less dramatic look, twist your hair into two Princess Leia-style buns and spray each with sea salt spray. This will result in a beachy effect and you can literally say you did just ‘wake up like this’.

Lauren Capelin is the founder of Sydney-based spray tan salon Beach St and co-founder of tanning brand Sunescape.