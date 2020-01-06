YouTube Roundup: This Week's Best Online Videos

Everything New On Netflix This Week (January 6)

Red-Velvet (Supplied)

Here are this week's best online videos, music clips and movie trailers, including: What's coming to HBO in 2020, flying through Australia's bushfires, VFX Artists React to Lord Of The Rings, Decade of Pewdiepie, A Quiet Place Part II trailer and heaps more!

Australia wakes after night of bushfire devastation | Nine News Australia

What's Coming in 2020 | HBO

Spinning Ink out of Pens in Slow Motion | The Slow Mo Guys

Flying through Australia's bushfires

Justin Bieber - Yummy (Official Video)

Life expectancy is going down

Conor McGregor talks Donald Cerrone, fighting at 170-pounds, and future opponents

Australian PM Scott Morrison heckled by bushfire victims

VFX Artists React to LORD OF THE RINGS

Australia Wildfires Explained

Why Don't We - Chills [Official Music Video]

"I'm Gonna Sue The Living Daylights Out Of You!" | Dragons' Den

Decade of Pewdiepie

A Quiet Place Part II - Official Trailer

"MY STICK!" — A Bad Lip Reading of The Last Jedi

I Don't Like the Dentist

Tourism Australia Ad 2019

Red Velvet Psycho' MV

