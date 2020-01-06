YouTube Roundup: This Week's Best Online Videos

Here are this week's best online videos, music clips and movie trailers, including: What's coming to HBO in 2020, flying through Australia's bushfires, VFX Artists React to Lord Of The Rings, Decade of Pewdiepie, A Quiet Place Part II trailer and heaps more!
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
How To Watch The 2020 Golden Globes Live In Australia
It's that time of the year where we hand out statues to film and television stars for their outstanding work in the previous year. Here's how you can watch the 2020 Golden Globes live in Australia - live and free.
