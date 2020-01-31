You Might Have Less Than 24 Hours To Get A Free Year Of Apple TV+

If you bought an iPhone 11—or any other new Apple hardware—between September 10 and November 1, January 31st is the last day to get a free one year trial of Apple TV+. It’s an easy process, but not something you’ll want to forget to do.

The offer can only be applied to a single Apple ID and is only valid for accounts that haven’t redeemed it before using other hardware. So, if you already cashed in your free year through, say, a new Apple TV, you can’t double up with your iPhone 11 to extend the trial.

After the free year is over, you’ll be automatically charged to continue your subscription unless you remember to cancel before your account rolls over to the paid plan—though, at $US4.99 ($7) a month, Apple TV+ is one of the cheapest streaming services out there, so at least you won’t get gouged if you forget.

While January 31st is the deadline for new devices purchased between September 10 and November 1st, 2019, this doesn’t mean the free trial offer is over. Users who bought eligible devices after November 1st have until 90 days after the date of purchase to start their free year of Apple TV+.

