Telstra Is Down To Three NBN Plans. But Which One Is Best?

Should We Be Worried About The New Wuhan Coronavirus?

The Most Ridiculous Competition TV Shows To Waste Time On

You Can Save Hundreds By Letting Sprint Fix Your Cracked Samsung Phone

Photo: Shutterstock

Sprint is feeling mighty generous nowadays. If you’ve been dealing with a cracked screen on your Samsung phone, the carrier is offering a special promotion where it’ll fix said screen for a mere $US50 ($74)—a huge savings compared to the hundreds of dollars you’d otherwise spend at a Samsung-authorised repair centre.

Unfortunately, Sprint’s offer doesn’t apply to all Samsung phones. Only the following are eligible for the cheap repair:

  • Samsung Galaxy S7

  • Samsung Galaxy S8

  • Samsung Galaxy S8+

  • Samsung Galaxy S9

  • Samsung Galaxy S9+

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Sprint isn’t guaranteeing same-day service for your device, so be prepared to give up your smartphone for a little bit while it’s being looked at. Also, Sprint is covering its bases by noting that it might not be able to repair every screen, and its $US50 ($74) offer is only good until February 9 (or while supplies last). And your device has to work for Sprint to be able to fix it; don’t bring in a brick.

It’s great that you can have Sprint repair any eligible device (one per person) no matter what carrier it’s on. If you’ve been dealing with an annoying crack on your screen for some time, now’s as good a time as any to get that taken care of, because you probably won’t find a better deal than this. You can find a list of repair locations at Sprint’s website.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

annoyances au driving gallery parking

Ten Parking Crimes You Need To Stop Bloody Doing

Adolf Hitler. Idi Amin. Bad parkers. There is a special space in hell reversed for all three. Here are ten of the world's worst parking crimes that far too many of you are guilty of - from boxing other cars in to deliberately parking over the lines. We've also included photographic evidence of culprits in the act. How many are you guilty of?
au dating lovehacker relationships sex

How To Secure And Maintain A 'Sex Buddy' Relationship

Love -- who needs it? According to Lifehacker reader Polly, a 'friends-with-benefits' arrangement leads to more fun, less heartache and better sex. But it can also be an unpredictable minefield that needs to be navigated with extreme caution. Rule #1: never fall in love . . .

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles