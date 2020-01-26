Yes, McDonald's Is Open For Australia Day Long Weekend

Should We Be Worried About The New Wuhan Coronavirus?

"Is Macca's open over the Australia Day weekend?" This is a question more Aussies ask themselves than you might think. The good news is that there will be plenty of McDonald's stores offering piping hot Big Macs on January 27 - you can find the nearest available outlet to your location here.

While nothing beats a homemade BBQ on public holidays, there are various reasons you might need a sneaky Macca's fix. Some motorists require a quick breakfast while driving to their family's house. Others find themselves inexplicably hungry while driving home from a blowout lunch.

As in previous years, the majority of McDonald's 1000-odd stores will be open for business on the Australia Day weekend. To find a McDonald's that's open in your area, simply visit the McDonald's Store Locator and type in your suburb or postcode (or the suburb/postcode of your expected pit stop.)

Alternatively, stick to main highways and major motorways - most of these stores should definitely be open!

