How To Spot Fake News On Social Media

Explainer: What Really Causes Australian Bushfires?

Netflix Is Deleting More Movies And TV Shows: Here's The List

Work Every Muscle With This Bodyweight Exercise Chart

Photo: Pexels

Putting together a bodyweight workout routine is easy: just do some pushups, and some squats, and some...uh...other stuff. To get a balanced workout, you have to know which exercises target which muscles. Which is why we love this bodyweight exercise chart from Darebee.

The chart groups bodyweight exercises by the muscles they work. Want to find a way to work your biceps? Try doorframe rows or a quick punching exercise called backfists. Sick of squats? Work your quads with lunges or side kicks instead.

You can even put together a whole routine by picking one or two exercises from each group: abs, quads, glutes, biceps, triceps, back, and chest. Some of the exercises require gear, like a pull-up bar, so they’re not strictly “no equipment” workouts. But most can be done anywhere, leaving you no excuse for not getting in your workout.

Open the graph in a new tab to enlarge:

Image: Darebee

[Via Darebee]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
au chrome google google-go

What Is Google Go (And Do You Need It?)

Last year, Google Go was released from its cage and unleashed on Android devices around the world. It's basically weightless but still maintains useful functionality allowing you to search for things in a smarter way. Let's take a look at what it actually is and whether you need to bother downloading it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles