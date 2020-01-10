Why You Should Try 'Challenging' Recipes Right Now 

Similar to rollerblading, cooking is not something everyone has a knack for. Also like rollerblading, cooking is something that one can learn, and a big part of learning is practice. They say fortune favours the bold, and taking on intimidating challenges will make you a better cook. (This is where I find cooking and rollerblading to diverge, as I once bruised my tailbone severely with bold rollerblading.)

Yesterday, our personal finance writer, Alicia, expressed some trepidation over making her own pizza dough, a task she was considering saving for when she was “more experienced”. This is folly. “Saving” challenging recipes for when you’re a more skilled home cook may seem like a good idea, but one becomes a more skilled home cook by challenging themselves.

I’ve found that people are more often put off by techniques or recipes that sound intimidating, particularly if those techniques or recipes are French. (A roux may sound like something one can only master in culinary school, but it is a very simple manner of cooking some flour and butter.)

The feeling of accomplishment you experience when you pull off a fancy recipe is exhilarating. Not only do you get to eat the food, but you get to build your confidence, creating a delicious snowball of accomplishment that fuels your desire to take on even more challenging recipes.

Is there a chance you might fail? Of course, but failure is good, actually, and the lesson you learn will make you an even better home cook. (Plus, messing up dinner gives you a great excuse to order a pizza, which is a reward in its own way.)