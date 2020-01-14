Where To Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films

The 2020 Oscars nominations have been announced and before the event happens on 10 February, you're likely going to want to watch a few to see what the big fuss is about. Here's a roundup of where you can buy or stream each film that's been nominated.
Best Picture
- Ford v Ferrari - Still in select cinemas
- The Irishman - Netflix
- Jojo Rabbit - Still in cinemas
- Joker - Available on DVD and Blu-ray
- Little Women - Still in cinemas
- Marriage Story - Netflix
- 1917 - Still in cinemas
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
- Parasite - Still in select cinemas
Best Animated Feature
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Available on Foxtel Now or for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
- I Lost My Body - Netflix
- Klaus - Netflix
- Missing Link - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
- Toy Story 4 - Disney+
Best Animated Short
- Dcera - Not yet available
- Hair Love - Available on YouTube
- Kitbull - Available on YouTube
- Memorable - Not yet available
- Sister - Available on YouTube
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman - Netflix
- Jojo Rabbit - Still in cinemas
- Joker - Available on DVD and Blu-ray
- Little Women - Still in cinemas
- The Two Popes - Netflix
Best Original Screenplay
- Knives Out - Coming soon to DVD and Blu-ray
- Marriage Story - Netflix
- 1917 - Still in cinemas
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
- Parasite - Still in select cinemas
Best Documentary Feature
- American Factory - Netflix
- The Cave - Not yet available
- The Edge of Democracy - Netflix
- For Sama - Kanopy
- Honeyland - Not yet available
Best Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence Available on YouTube
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
- Life Overtakes Me - Netflix
- St. Louis Superman - Not yet available
- Walk Run Cha-Cha - Available on Vimeo
Best International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi - Not yet available
- Honeyland - Not yet available
- Les Miserables - Not yet available
- Pain and Glory - Not yet available
- Parasite - Still in select cinemas
Entirely unrelated, here are 38 'piracy' Subreddits, including free movie streams, that you definitely shouldn't visit. We mean it. Piracy is bad juju.
You Can Skip These Oscar-Nominated Movies
You haven’t seen Bohemian Rhapsody!? That’s fine. The Lifehacker staff gathered our collective 2018 movie-watching experience, and named the Oscar-nominated movies that you can safely skip — including ones we ourselves did not even watch. You can actually safely skip any movie, ever, that’s how entertainment works. But you can especially skip these!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink