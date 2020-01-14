Where To Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films

Image: Netflix

The 2020 Oscars nominations have been announced and before the event happens on 10 February, you're likely going to want to watch a few to see what the big fuss is about. Here's a roundup of where you can buy or stream each film that's been nominated.

Best Picture

Greta Gerwig's Litte Women. Image: Sony
  • Ford v Ferrari - Still in select cinemas
  • The Irishman - Netflix
  • Jojo Rabbit - Still in cinemas
  • Joker - Available on DVD and Blu-ray
  • Little Women - Still in cinemas
  • Marriage Story - Netflix
  • 1917 - Still in cinemas
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
  • Parasite - Still in select cinemas

Best Animated Feature

Disney's Toy Story 4. Image: Disney
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Available on Foxtel Now or for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
  • I Lost My Body - Netflix
  • Klaus - Netflix
  • Missing Link - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
  • Toy Story 4 - Disney+

Best Animated Short

Matthew Cherry's Hair Love. Image: Sony

Best Adapted Screenplay

Todd Phillips' Joker. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
  • The Irishman - Netflix
  • Jojo Rabbit - Still in cinemas
  • Joker - Available on DVD and Blu-ray
  • Little Women - Still in cinemas
  • The Two Popes - Netflix

Best Original Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Image: Sony
  • Knives Out - Coming soon to DVD and Blu-ray
  • Marriage Story - Netflix
  • 1917 - Still in cinemas
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Available for purchase or rent on YouTube, Google Play and Apple Store
  • Parasite - Still in select cinemas

Best Documentary Feature

Tamara Kotevska & Ljubo Stefanov's Honeyland. Image: Neon & Dogwoof
  • American Factory - Netflix
  • The Cave - Not yet available
  • The Edge of Democracy - Netflix
  • For Sama - Kanopy
  • Honeyland - Not yet available

Best Documentary Short Subject

Carol Dysinger's Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone. Image: A&E IndieFilms, Grain Media

Best International Feature Film

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite. Image: CJ Entertainment
  • Corpus Christi - Not yet available
  • Honeyland - Not yet available
  • Les Miserables - Not yet available
  • Pain and Glory - Not yet available
  • Parasite - Still in select cinemas

