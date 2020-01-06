What's The Best Way To Pay Off Debt?

First Home Loan Deposit Scheme: What Buyers Need To Know

Do you feel trapped under your debt? You’re far from alone: The average adult in the U.S. has almost $US30,000 ($43,169) in debt. Conquering your debt mountain can feel impossible at first, but with some planning, you can start taking action to become debt free.

There are two main approaches to paying off your debt. Whether you choose to start small or large, there’s no wrong way to do it. In this video, we’ll show you how the debt “snowball” and “avalanche” approaches work, so you can pick which one works best for you.

