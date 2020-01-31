Everything New On Netflix This Weekend

Image: Netflix

It's gonna be a hot one in Australia this weekend so what better way to pass the time than to sit in front of the couch, hopefully with a full blast of aircon keeping you safe from the heat's grasps. Here's a list of what's fresh this weekend.

TV shows

Ragnarok (31/1/2020)

A small Norwegian town experiencing warm winters and violent downpours seems to be headed for another Ragnarok — unless someone intervenes in time.

Luna Nera (31/1/2020)

In 17th-century Italy, a teenage midwife accused of witchcraft must choose between a star-crossed love and fulfilling her powerful destiny.

Diablero: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Demons walk among everyday citizens, and the angels took off long ago. Who's left to save humanity? "Diablero" returns for Season 2.

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (31/1/2020)

BoJack inches his way toward redemption as a stint in rehab forces him to confront his mistakes and start making amends.

Movies

Netflix Originals

Uncut Gems (31/1/2020)

With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweler risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

37 Seconds (31/1/2020)

A young woman with cerebral palsy struggles to lead a self-determined life and is torn between family obligations and her dream to become a manga artist.

Licenced movies

Blades of Glory (1/2/2020)

In 2002, two rival Olympic ice skaters were stripped of their gold medals and permanently banned from men's singles competition. Presently, however, they've found a loophole that will allow them to qualify as a pairs team.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (1/2/2020)

When humanity allies with a bounty hunter in pursuit of Optimus Prime, the Autobots turn to a mechanic and his family for help.

Baby Driver (1/2/2020)

After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Hey Arnold! The Movie (1/2/2020)

They must recover a stolen document they need in order for the neighborhood to stop being bulldozed.

Philomena (1/2/2020)

A world-weary political journalist picks up the story of a woman's search for her son, who was taken away from her decades ago after she became pregnant and was forced to live in a convent.

Sergio (1/2/2020)

A sweeping drama set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, where the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career.

Love Jacked (1/2/2020)

MAYA, has artistic ambitions - her father ED wants: a dutiful daughter to run the family store. Taking her independence a step further, Maya decides to travel to Africa for inspiration and returns with a fiancé

Stand-up comedies & Documentaries

I AM A KILLER: Season 2 (31/1/2020)

Season 2 of the documentary series features death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving a firsthand account of their crimes.

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1 (1/2/2020)

Through intense prison interviews, Piers Morgan revisits the crimes of three convicted serial killers and learns more about their motives.