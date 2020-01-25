What's Coming To Disney+ In February 2020

Image: Disney

Disney+ is one of the newest streaming services on the block, but arguably the one with some of the best content out there right now.

Disney is finishing off January by bringing the 2019 version of The Lion King to the streaming platform. January 31st also brings the premiere of a new Pixar short film, Lamp Life, which answers the question, “What happened to Bo since we last saw her in Toy Story 2?”

February will bring with it films like The Sandlot and Toy Story 4, and new episodes of a number of popular Disney+ series including Diary of a Future President, Marvel’s Hero Project, and Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

Here’s a complete rundown of what to expect between now and February 29th, 2020.

January 28th

The Lion King (2019)

January 31

Diary of a Future President - Episode 103 “Disaster Relief”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 113 “Tangled: Paper Lanterns”

Lamp Life

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 113 “Soaring Seamus”

One Day at Disney - Episode 109 “Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist”

February 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

February 2

Descendants 3

February 5

Toy Story 4

February 7

Diary of a Future President - Episode 104 “The National Mall”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 114 “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 114 “Dynamic Danielle”

One Day at Disney - Episode 110 “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

February 9

Old Dogs

February 14

Diary of a Future President - Episode 105 “Whistleblower”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 201 “Marching Down the Aisle”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 115 “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Marvel’s Hero Project - Episode 115 “Roving Robbie”

One Day at Disney - Episode 111 “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

February 16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

February 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

February 21

Diary of a Future President - Episode 106 “Habaes Corpus”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings - Episode 2020 “Alaska to Marry Me”

Disney Family Sundays - Episode 116 “Artistocats: Headbands”

Marvel’s Hero Project - episode 116 “Genesis The Amazing Animal Ally”

One Day at Disney - Episode 112 “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Episode 701 “The Bad Batch”