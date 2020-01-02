What Restaurants And Stores Are Open On New Year's Day 2020

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

It’s New Year’s Day, which means a lot of the stores, restaurants, and businesses you typically frequent will be closed.

If you want to mail a letter, have an in-person transaction at the bank, visit a National Park, or pick up a book at the library, you’re likely to be out of luck. That said, a number of businesses will be open either all day or for abbreviated hours.

Here’s a rundown of some of the larger national chains that will be open today. While we can’t list every small local business here, your favourite local spot might be open as well. Before you go, you may just want to check their website or call ahead.

For restaurants, you also might want to double-check. Some fast-food chains, in particular, are franchises, so while the corporate entity may have decided to stay open your local store may have other plans.

Stores

  • Apple - Most stores open 12-6pm

  • Barnes & Noble - 11am-9pm

  • Bed, Bath, & Beyond - 9-6pm

  • Target - Regular hours

  • Best Buy - 10am-7

  • IKEA - 10am-9pm

  • Kohl’s - 9am-10pm

  • Michael’s - 10am-7pm

  • Walmart - Regular hours

  • CVS - Most pharmacies closed; store open regular hours

Restaurants

  • Applebee’s

  • Arby’s

  • Burger King

  • Carl’s Junior

  • Chick-Fil-A

  • Chilli’s

  • Cracker Barrel

  • Dairy Queen

  • Del Taco

  • Denny’s

  • Domino’s Pizza

  • IHOP

  • Jimmy John’s

  • Little Ceasar’s

  • McDonald’s

  • Olive Garden

  • Panera

  • Popeye’s

  • Wendy’s

  • Waffle House

