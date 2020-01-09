Netflix Is Deleting More Movies And TV Shows: Here's The List

There's A New Way To Calculate Dog Years

How To Spot Fake News On Social Media

The Five Apps I Always Download First

Image: Supplied

I recently set up a new computer from scratch and had to get it up and running so that I could use it as quickly as possible. That meant only installing the bare necessities up front. That made me stop and think for a moment - what are the must-have apps that I need in order to be productive as soon as a computer is set up?

Here are my first five apps. I mainly use a Mac but when I use a Windows-based system, I install equivalent apps. In most cases, the apps I use have free versions but I pay for annual subscriptions in order to support the developers where that's possible.

  1. Evernote: I rarely open a "proper" word processing application these days as I do all my writing there. As well as being able to share notes easily, the checklist feature is handy as I can set up a list at the top of a document to make sure I cover everything I need to do and the ability to send content to it from other places, such as a web browser, my scanner or my RSS reader, make it indispensable.
  2. Pixelmator: I've never been a big fan of Photoshop; I find it too big and complex for my needs. But Pixelmator (there are Mac and iOS versions) does what I need. There are alternatives on the Windows side of the world but I've not found one that does what Pixelmator does for the price.
  3. Feedly: When Google killed of their RSS reader, I started using Feedly and it's awesome. I have dozens of sites I can scan each day and anything I find that's interesting I can send directly to Evernote.
  4. Chat clients: I've bundled these together as there are a couple that I rely on. Slack, Skype and HipChat are core tools I need to communicate with my clients and colleagues.
  5. TweetDeck: I'm not the biggest Twitter user around but I like how I can use tweetDeck to keep track of particular trends and for seeing what's topical.

What are your first five apps? Do you have suggestions that would improve my list? For example, is there a tool that brings all my chat and comms into one place?

This story has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • Pedant Guest

    1Password.
    That brings along all the passwords, serial#s, etc that the others will need.

    1
  • memeweaver @memeweaver

    A browser account will bring along most of the add-ins like Feedly that I use. With that, a password manager and one of my Ninite executables kept in my cloud storage "bin" folder, I can get up and running with most of my core tools very very quickly.

    1
  • guestwhowould @guestwhowould

    PIA VPN.
    Autocad.
    Diptrace.
    After NAS config.
    Steam.
    Firefox.

    0
  • kiminoth @kiminoth

    Assuming the android phone already has chrome:

    1) Lastpass / Lastpass Authenticator - To pre-fill and get back my 2FA
    2) OpenVPN
    3) Feedly +1
    4) Social Media (Feedly/Snapchat/Twitter/Insta)
    5) Castbox

    0
  • Essam Guest

    My first five apps in no particular order:
    Evernote
    Pocket
    Google Drive
    Twitter
    Keep

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
air-travel airline airplane travel-hacks

How To Reserve 'Blocked' Seats On Aeroplane Flights 

Airlines love to torture us. Even when you’re prepared and organised, there’s nothing you can do to escape their blood thirst for profit. If you’ve ever reserved a seat on a flight, you’ll notice entire sections of airlines blocked off so that you can’t claim them, even if you wanted to or are willing to pay extra.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles