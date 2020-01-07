Use These Convenient But Polite Canned Email Responses To Save Time

Everything New On Netflix This Week (January 6)

Photo: Shutterstock

No matter how much you think you’re caught up with work, there are always a few (or many) emails sitting there, waiting to be answered. You know you should respond—otherwise you’ll get the dreaded follow-up message, which will only further clog your inbox. Even firing off the most basic, repetitive email uses up precious brain power. If only there was a way to make that process a little easier.

Luckily, there is. Via the Recomendo newsletter, we learned about a site called Canned Emails does exactly what you think it does: provide you with pre-written, polite responses for many professional and personal occasions. Simply click on the topic of your email, choosing from a list including things like “need advice,” “apologise for problem/bug,” “following up,” “not interested, sorry” and “received task, will do later,” among others.

For instance, if you click on “apologise for problem/bug,” the site will generate this email:

I just saw your email. Yikes!

I’m so sorry you’ve been having problems.

I’m going to investigate what’s going on and get back to you.

We’ll make sure this gets fixed ASAP.

In the meantime, let me know if there’s anything I can do to make sure you have an awesome experience.

There’s even a “break up with someone” option:

I know this is inconsiderate for me to do by email, but I need to tell you something important, and it’s hard for me to say in person.

I think we should see other people.

This is a life decision I needed to make for myself. Please don’t take this upon yourself, wonder what you could have done differently, or think you’re less of a person because of this.

You’re truly a great person, and I’ve sincerely enjoyed the time we’ve spent together. I don’t regret us being together at all. This is a decision I need to make, and I’m sorry if it hurts you. This is something I simply need to do.

I hope this break will be amicable for the both of us. If you’re upset, I understand. I hope you find happiness.

(It’s probably also a good idea to keep that canned break up email handy, so you know if someone uses it on you.)

So instead of putting off what could be pretty straightforward email responses, you may want to give this site a try.

