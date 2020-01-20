Use Alexa To Help You Meditate With This Skill

Image: Shutterstock

This year I’m trying to meditate more, which has involved a pretty deep dive into all of the meditation tools you can find on the internet, specifically there ones.

I recently came across an Alexa skill that I really enjoy: Mindful Meditation.

The tool is free to use and comes with five different meditations that range from three minutes to 20 minutes in length. And a huge bonus: they use an instructor’s voice rather than Alexa’s robotic one.

Here are the options it offers:

Three-minute meditation mindfulness of breath

Four-minute body scan to focus on body awareness

Five-minute tension release meditation

Ten-minute inner wisdom meditation

Twenty-minute complete meditation with a focus on bodily sensations, sounds, breathing, feelings and more

To use it, you’ll need to enable it on your Alexa device. Afterward, you can say “Alexa, open Mindful Meditation” and follow the prompts to get to the meditation you want, or you can say “ Alexa, open a 10-minute meditation” to jump straight into whichever of the options you’re interested in trying out.

I’ve found these are pleasant enough that I don’t mind doing the same prompt over and over again, which is not something I can say for some of the other options I’ve tried.

If you have an Alexa device at home, then it can be a great one to add to your mindfulness routine.