Travelex Users: Lock Down Your Financial Info Right Now

If you’ve used Travelex to exchange currency, you may want to keep an extra-close watch on your financial information. Hackers gained access to the Travelex network six months ago, and announced they’re holding its data ransom for $US6 ($9) million, according to the BBC.

If they get paid, the hackers from a group called REvil say they’ll delete all the information—which includes dates of birth and credit card numbers—they took and restore the network. If the ransom goes unanswered, they’re threatening to sell all the information.

Travelex has disabled customer access to its website since December 31, with a note posted about “planned maintenance.” Foreign exchange services can still be obtained at physical branches.

“Our investigation to date shows no indication that any personal or customer data has been compromised,” a statement on the Travelex website said today.

If you used a credit or debit card on the Travelex website, you may want to contact your credit card issuer and have that card replaced. Now is also a good time to make sure fraud alerts are turned on for all your financial accounts, and if you haven’t already, consider freezing your credit altogether.

Doing so won’t protect you from the current situation at Travelex, but it’ll help you catch any potential fraud quickly and prevent hackers from opening new lines of credit with your information.

