Image: iStock

You've probably had a lot of commercials tell you that their cereal is "part of a complete breakfast," but what does that really mean? This video explains why cartoon mascots use that phrase so often, as well as what a "complete breakfast" should actually entail.

This video, from the Reactions YouTube channel (a series from the American Chemical Society), explains with chemistry what should be on your "complete breakfast" plate: a combination of carbohydrates and proteins.

The reason leprechauns and rabbits tell you that their cereal is "part of a complete breakfast" is because it technically has the carbohydrates part covered. But most of those cereals are comprised of simple carbs that break down quickly only providing a short burst of energy.

For a real "complete breakfast" you want complex carbohydrates, which give you a longer, more even source of energy, from foods like vegetables and whole grains. You also want to get some protein from foods like eggs (they're fine in moderation) and yogurt to help make you feel full for longer, as well as reduce the chance of overeating and fight off pesky cravings. Learn more about the science behind it all in the video below.

What is a Complete Breakfast? [YouTube]