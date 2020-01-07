How To Make The Ultimate Cheese Omelette

Photo: Claire Lower

Eggs and cheese are two of my favourite foods, and I spend a lot of time and brain power coming up with ways to combine them. Blending cheese into the eggs, cooking eggs in piles of cheese, and folding eggs around cheese are all cherished practices of mine, and this omelette utilises all three.

Basically, we are dealing with a cheesy triple threat. We start by taking some goat brie and, using an immersion blender, emulsifying that gorgeous hunk of dairy (rind and all) right into the eggs. Next, we take that glorious mixture, and pour it right on top of a pile of sizzling, lacy shredded cheddar, to create a frico-like crust on the outside of the omelette. Finally, we lay down some thin slices of gruyere on the inside of the omelette, because a cheese omelette cannot call itself a cheese omelette if there isn’t a layer of stringy, melted cheese inside of it.

It’s all very impressive, and actually quite easy to make. To make one cheese omelette to rule them all, you will need:

2 large eggs

A pinch of kosher salt

35 grams of goat brie (or any other brie you like)

30 grams shredded cheddar (I find that pre-shredded cheese makes the best frico.)

30 grams of gruyere, thinly sliced (I use a y-peeler.)

Add the eggs, brie, and salt to a large cup and combine with an immersion blender to create a homogenous, fluffy mixture. (If you leave the rind on your brie, you may see tiny little flecks of rind in your eggs. This is fine; you will not notice them in the final product.) Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat, and sprinkle the cheddar on the pan in an even layer.

Once you see the oil start to separate from the cheese, and it begins to look lacy, slowly pour your egg mixture on top of the cheddar, and let it cook undisturbed until the omelette looks dry on the sides and somewhat firm in the middle, then add the gruyere in an even layer.

Give the edge of your omelette a little test nudge with a silicone spatula, to see if it’s foldable. Once it is completely set, gently fold it into a half-moon shape. Let cook for another 30 seconds or so to let the cheese melt, slide the whole thing onto a plate, and garnish with chopped chives if you so desire.

