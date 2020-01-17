Best New Netflix Shows For The Weekend

Taste Test: McDonald's McVeggie Deluxe Burger

Our Favourite Tips For Microsoft's New Edge Chromium Browser

How To Choose The Best Sunglasses For Your Face

Image: Quay

Different sunglasses look better on different faces. Sure, you could try them all out until you find one that works, but if you need a little help, here's an infographic that will help narrow it down for you.

It's simple: first, you determine your face shape by tracing it in a mirror and comparing it to the shapes on the infographic. Then refer to the second half, which lists your face shape and the sunglass styles that match. It even explains why those sunglasses are a good fit for you, which is good to remember if you're ever out without the guide on hand.

With that, you've narrowed it down from way too many options to just a handful, which makes this process a lot easier. The Sun Authority also has an interactive guide at the link below, so check that out as well if you're interested.

This Chart Helps You Choose the Best Sunglasses for Your Face Shape

Choosing the Best Sunglasses for Your Face Shape [The Sun Authority]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

etiquette relationships

Break The Ice In Any Situation With These 10 Conversation Starters

Whether you want to start a conversation with a new guy or girl, or you want to get a meeting off to a great start, a good ice breaker can help you make a memorable first impression. It can turn that first encounter with someone new into something wonderful -- maybe even a lasting friendship or valuable partnership.
au chromium feature google-chrome microsoft microsoft-edge

Microsoft's Answer To Google Chrome Has Landed

Microsoft has finally launched its latest browser, Edge Chromium, and it's based on Google's open source software. Here's what you need to know and whether it's worth testing out.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles