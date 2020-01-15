These Excel Shortcuts Are Actually Useful

BUG ALERT: Major Windows 10 Threat Discovered By US Intelligence

“Tell me what you want to do” (Photo: Shutterstock)

“How fast can you work in Excel?” asks a viral video that’s been bouncing around the internet for over a year. The animation demonstrates some quality Excel shortcuts:

  • Select an entire row with shift+space, a column with ctrl+space.

  • Insert the current date with ctrl+; and the current time with ctrl+shift+;.

  • Get the sum of a group of cells by selecting all the cells, then hitting alt and +.

  • Hide the row you currently have highlighted with ctrl+9, and the current column with ctrl+0. (That’s a zero.)

  • To make a line break within one cell, hit alt+enter.

  • To see all the formulae in your spreadsheet, inside their cells, hit ctrl+`. (That’s the accent grave key, aka the tilde key, in the top left.)

The hacks start two minutes into this video, an hour long, brain-rotting compilation of “THE ULTIMATE IQ TEST, POPULAR RIDDLES, EMOJI CHALLENGE AND BRAIN TEASERS.”

The animation bounced around various channels and platforms and landed at the Lifehacks subreddit, finally freed from its compilation prison and brought to its proper audience. Happy spreadsheeting.

