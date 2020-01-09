There's A More Accurate Way To Calculate Dog Years

Photo: Shutterstock

If you’ve ever multiplied your pup’s age by 7 to get some perspective on how old or young they really are, you’ve probably noticed the formula has its flaws. A new calculation is a bit harder to remember, but gives an answer that may be more accurate.

To come up with the new formula, researchers compared the methylation of Labradors’ DNA with that of humans at different ages. Methylation is a biochemical process that happens to DNA as we age; the older we get, the more methyl groups on our DNA.

According to the study, which has not been peer reviewed, you can plug your dog’s age into this formula to get a roughly equivalent human age:

31 + (16 * ln(AGE))

Copy and paste that formula into your Google search bar, replace “AGE” with your dog’s age, and you’ll get the answer. The “ln” in the formula refers to the natural log function, which Google and most medium-fancy calculators know. (It’s one of those extra buttons you’ll see on the iOS calculator if you turn your phone sideways.)

Here’s how it shakes out for Labradors of various ages:

1 actual year: 31

2 actual years: 42

3 actual years: 49

4 actual years: 53

5 actual years: 57

6 actual years: 60

7 actual years: 62

8 actual years: 64

9 actual years: 66

10 actual years: 68

11 actual years: 69

12 actual years: 71

13 actual years: 72

14 actual years: 73

15 actual years: 74

This makes a little more sense than the seven years rule: your pup is like a human adult by the time she reaches her first birthday, becomes middle-aged over the next few years, and enters senior citizen territory around 9 years old.

Even if this formula ends up getting other scientists’ ok, it has its limitations. Different dogs age at different rates, and this was calibrated for just one breed. Some terriers will live to be 15 to 20 years old, for example, while giant breeds like Great Danes may only live to about 8. There are also different ways to think of ageing besides DNA methylation. For example, how physically and mentally mature is your growing puppy? That’s a trickier question.