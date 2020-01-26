Should We Be Worried About The New Wuhan Coronavirus?

The Most Ridiculous Competition TV Shows To Waste Time On

Does Ibuprofen Really Reduce Period Flow?

The Ten Most Popular Dogs [Infographic]

Image: iStock

This infographic has ten pictures of puppies. It also breaks down the top ten most popular dog breeds but there's ten pictures of puppies.

This infographic is excellent. From the opening pun 'breed bark-down' to the ten images of tiny, cute puppies you'd be forgiven for thinking this is all about style. Yet it has some important facts for each breed - when they shed, how often you need to groom, their life expectancy, how hard they are to train and their compatibility with children.

You can learn while you 'awwww'.

In first place comes the adorable Labrador Retriever, those angel-faced companions and noted casualty of the film Marley and Me (sorry, I had to). Running through the list, I was a little surprised to see German Shepherds at number two and my partner's personal fave, the Dachshund, all the way down in ninth place, but any place in the top ten is a good place.

Okay, while this infographic - which comes courtesy of American insurance firm Nationwide - is actually from last year, I couldn't resist posting it. The data may seem out of date or irrelevant for us down in Australia but actually there are a lot of similarities between this and the most popular breeds down under.

A recent survey by Dogs Victoria showed that the Labrador Retriever is definitely the number one Man's Best Friend, but Aussies were more fond of Border Collies and Rottweilers, coming in at eighth and ninth place, respectively, than we were of Dachshunds and Beagles.

However, those training ratings? Where did they come from and what do they refer to? The poor Dachshunds have been mistreated here!

Regardless, you can revel in the cuteness below.

Image: Nationwide Insurance

This article originally appeared in October, 2017

Comments

  • Si @si

    They haven't met my Beagle if they think training them is easy

    2
    • juststu82 @juststu82

      Just yell commands that mimic exactly what it is doing and it will appear well trained. "Walk away from me", "Don't give the ball back", "Sniff that garbage on the ground", "Good dog".

      5
      • Big Bone Guest

        Ohh nice ... the fresh aroma of Dog doo on the back seat of the car. “Good Dog”.
        It will appear well trained. For sure!
        Just don’t forget the positive reinforcements with a treat afterwards and you will need a new car in no time flat.

        0
  • kikadik @kikadik

    I guarantee the most popular, has the most robust health and least genetic inbreeding and that, of course, would be your common mongrel. Which, by the way, would be just as cute when a puppy and way cheaper to buy and look after, probably the longest-lived as well.

    3
  • D187134 Guest

    In what world is a German Shepherd a difficult dog to train?

    2
  • rotheche @rothe

    I do not understand how they came up with those training ratings. I suspect either a dartboard or asking some random on the street who's never actually met a dog.

    2
  • anthonyp69 @anthonyp69

    Like others above have commented;
    I have have and had several Dachshunds and they are both good with children and almost impossible to train. The creator of this info graph has no idea.

    2
  • triplesidhe @triplesidhe

    I'm pretty sure that's a picture of a spoodle, not a poodle.

    0
  • memeweaver @memeweaver

    Hypoallergenic dog ratings are bullshit. As has been known for a long time "Study: Hypoallergenic dogs not less allergic than other dogs"

    https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2011-07/hfhs-shd070711.php

    This kind of bs is the canine equivalent of "superfoods".

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      A lot of the hypoallergenic ratings seem to relate to shedding. If a dog doesn't shed as much (like poodles and silky terriers for example) they're less allergenic since the hair isn't dropping everywhere. At least that's how the ratings appear to determined.

      As for dogs, I've had a few and the cattle-dog/Staffy crosses we had as kids were great, but a bit big and needed a crazy amount of exercise. Also had Sydney Silky Terriers as a kid and they were adorable balls of fluff. But because the first had been raised with our cattle dog it thought it was a cattle dog and was rambunctious.

      I've currently got a pair of almost identical dogs. One is a Tenterfield Terrier/Maltese/Shih Tzu cross the other is Mini Foxie/Maltese/Shih Tzu cross. They're still ridiculously energetic and love to run and play but they're small enough you don't need acreage to keep them happy. Super friendly, love kids and adults. Even strangers basically get two barks then they're best friends. They do however, hate other animals - cats, mice/rats (unsurprisingly), birds, possums, geckos, other dogs...

      The only ones I wouldn't really recommend are Chihuahua crosses. I had a pair and while they were good dogs to me. They were incredibly fussy and anti-social. Not good with other animals, not good with other people. They bond with one person and pretty much hate everyone else 0_o

      0
      • memeweaver @memeweaver

        I'm multi-allergic (I have strong allergies across a range of irritants) and I've had heavily-shedding dogs for almost 20 years, without even a hint of a problem. The dogs I have had reactions to - and they've been almost instantaneous reactions - have always been non-shedding types. I think it's more the diet of the dogs that affects the saliva/dander than the hair, which is in itself not a problem.

        0
        • skrybe @skrybe

          It could be different for everyone, since allergies vary so much person to person. I have strong allergies too, dust mites, a range of pollens and food additives. But no problems at all with any animals, dogs, cats, goats, horses, cattle... all fine. Two of my sisters on the other hand are terribly allergic to cats, but not dogs.

          0
          • memeweaver @memeweaver

            I don't disagree. My original point is that there are no hypoallergenic dogs, and to create a rating system based on their existence is as ridiculous as rating something as a superfood.

            0
  • psyartisan @psyartisan

    Not quite right. Dachshunds are superb with their family's children but they are difficult to train. They are affectionately wicked and that cheerfully obstinate streak is persistent.

    0
  • rethilgore @rethilgore

    love my GS, wouldnt trade her for any other breed in the world <3

    0
  • hazmoid @hazmoid

    What, no love for Westies? (Think the My Dog ads) They can be a bit of a handful but if you are consistent in your training and commands, they can be very well behaved.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au dating lovehacker relationships sex

How To Secure And Maintain A 'Sex Buddy' Relationship

Love -- who needs it? According to Lifehacker reader Polly, a 'friends-with-benefits' arrangement leads to more fun, less heartache and better sex. But it can also be an unpredictable minefield that needs to be navigated with extreme caution. Rule #1: never fall in love . . .
body-hacks

Clear Your Sinuses In 20 Seconds With Your Tongue And Your Thumb

Blocked sinuses are no fun, especially when the problem frequently requires taking a pill. Redditor gymfork points to a clever acupressure method that can solve the problem in just 20 seconds.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles