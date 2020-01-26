The Ten Most Popular Dogs [Infographic]

Image: iStock

This infographic has ten pictures of puppies. It also breaks down the top ten most popular dog breeds but there's ten pictures of puppies.

This infographic is excellent. From the opening pun 'breed bark-down' to the ten images of tiny, cute puppies you'd be forgiven for thinking this is all about style. Yet it has some important facts for each breed - when they shed, how often you need to groom, their life expectancy, how hard they are to train and their compatibility with children.

You can learn while you 'awwww'.

In first place comes the adorable Labrador Retriever, those angel-faced companions and noted casualty of the film Marley and Me (sorry, I had to). Running through the list, I was a little surprised to see German Shepherds at number two and my partner's personal fave, the Dachshund, all the way down in ninth place, but any place in the top ten is a good place.

Okay, while this infographic - which comes courtesy of American insurance firm Nationwide - is actually from last year, I couldn't resist posting it. The data may seem out of date or irrelevant for us down in Australia but actually there are a lot of similarities between this and the most popular breeds down under.

A recent survey by Dogs Victoria showed that the Labrador Retriever is definitely the number one Man's Best Friend, but Aussies were more fond of Border Collies and Rottweilers, coming in at eighth and ninth place, respectively, than we were of Dachshunds and Beagles.

However, those training ratings? Where did they come from and what do they refer to? The poor Dachshunds have been mistreated here!

Regardless, you can revel in the cuteness below.

Image: Nationwide Insurance

This article originally appeared in October, 2017