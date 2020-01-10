The Best Genre TV Shows Of 2019

Image: Supplied

2019 was arguably the best year ever for genre television - so much so, that it was virtually impossible to watch everything. While you probably caught most of the big releases, we're willing to bet there were a few shows that slipped through the cracks.

With that in mind, here are the best sci-fi, fantasy and comic-book themed TV shows from the past 12 months. (And yes, we're including the finale season of Game of Thrones - it wasn't that bad!)

The following 17 shows were all released in 2019. Some, like The Witcher, only appeared a few weeks ago. To make life easier, we've included which streaming service you can watch them on. (Quite a few are also available to purchase on DVD or through iTunes/Google Play.)

Black Mirror Season 5

Netflix

Featuring stand-alone dramas — sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia — "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The Twilight Zone" with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world.

The Boys

Amazon

A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

Handmaid's Tale Season 3

SBS On Demand

Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

When a young boy disappears, his mother, a police chief, and his friends must confront terrifying forces in order to get him back.

Love, Death + Robots

Netflix

Sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons from hell - all converge in eighteen NSFW animated stories.

Raising Dion

Netflix

A widowed single mom discovers that her son has super powers and tries to figure out how to raise him safely and responsibly.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 2

Netflix

As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina must choose between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. Based on the Archie comic.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix

A disbanded group of superheroes reunite after their adoptive father, who trained them to save the world, dies.

The Expanse Season 4

Amazon

A police detective in the asteroid belt, the first officer of an interplanetary ice freighter and an earth-bound United Nations executive slowly discover a vast conspiracy that threatens the Earth's rebellious colony on the asteroid belt.

Game Of Thrones Season 8

Foxtel

Nine noble families fight for control over the mythical lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for thousands of years.

Good Omens

Amazon

A tale of the bungling of Armageddon features an angel, a demon, an 11-year-old Antichrist, and a doom-saying witch.

Watchmen

Foxtel

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Lost In Space Season 2

Netflix

After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fight against all odds to survive and escape, but they're surrounded by hidden dangers.

Westworld Season 3

Foxtel

Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, explore a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence.

What We Do In The Shadows

Foxtel

A look at the lives of vampires living in Wellington, New Zealand. TV adaptation of the feature film.

The Witcher

Netflix

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

Rick And Morty

Netflix

Previous season

An animated series that follows the exploits of a super scientist and his not-so-bright grandson.

The Mandalorian

The travels of a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Any we missed? Share your 2019 TV show recommendations in the comments section below.