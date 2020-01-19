How Much Does The Average Aussie Spend On Rent?

How To Fix Bluetooth Connection Issues

Add These 5 Healthy Foods To Your Shopping List

The Garibaldi Is The Perfect Lazy Brunch Cocktail

Photo: Claire Lower

Confession: I love citrus fruits to an unhealthy degree.

I make it my mission to devour every clementine, satsuma, kumquat, and obscure lime I can get my hands on, while also exploring the wild world of citrus hybrids. It’s a particularly fun time to play around with cocktails, especially those that are traditionally made with orange juice.

The Garibaldi is one such cocktail. It’s very simple—nothing more than Campari and OJ—so the success of the drink depends pretty heavily on your juice. Fresh-squeezed orange juice is beautiful, but my personal favourites are tangerine (if I’m feeling sweet) or ruby red grapefruit (if I’m feeling tart). You can also add a bar spoon of simple syrup if your juice is too tart, but that shouldn’t be an issue during peak citrus season.

You can technically build a Garibaldi right in a highball, and stir the two ingredients together over some ice, but the real move is aerating the juice in a blender to get it nice and fluffy, then pouring it over the bright red bitter to create a nice sunset effect. (The red colour of the drink is a nod to Garbinaldi’s guerrilla redshirts, which is interesting!)

It’s very beautiful, very delicious, and a perfect way to inject some sunshine into a lazy summer brunch. To make it, you will need:

  • 120ml of your favourite citrus juice

  • 45ml of Campari

  • 1 bar spoon simple syrup (optional)

Add Campari and simple to a highball and stir to combine. Add juice to a high-powered blender and blend until it looks aerated and fluffy. Pour half of the juice into the glass with Campari, stir, then fill the glass with ice. Top with remaining juice, and enjoy.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature food nutrition shopping supermarketsavvy

Add These 5 Healthy Foods To Your Shopping List

If you eat to improve your health, here are five foods to put in your supermarket trolley every week. All pack a proven punch in terms of health gains if you have them regularly.
windows-10 windows-7

I Want To Upgrade Windows 7, But I'm Scared To Lose My Programs

Everyone’s talking about Windows 7 this week. And even if you have absolutely no interest in the inner workings of your PC’s operating system, your attention has no doubt been drawn by Microsoft’s twist: The company isn’t supporting Windows 7 with security updates anymore.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles