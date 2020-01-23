The Best Value NBN 50 Plan You Can Get Right Now

Image: Getty Images

Sick of searching for NBN plans? Wish someone would just tell you which plan to pick? Every week at WhistleOut, we review over 1400 plan documents across the telco space in order to find the plans with the best value. Here’s our current winner.

When it comes to "everyday" NBN plans, our champion for January is Tangerine’s unlimited data NBN 50 plan. This plan will set you back $59.99 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. You don’t have to sign a contract, so you can always leave after the discount expires. In terms of evening speeds, you should expect around 43Mbps during busy periods – which isn’t bad at all for an NBN 50 plan.

This plan is a great option because it's one of the cheapest NBN 50 deals around – plain and simple. You’ll pay a minimum of $5 more per month with pretty much any other provider.

Once your discount expires and your plan price goes up to $69.90, there are a few other cheaper providers to consider such as SpinTel, Belong, and Kogan Internet, who all offer plans at around $65 per month. However, $69.99 per month is still quite competitive for an NBN 50 plan.

Tangerine has a few other perks worth mentioning. All plans come with a 14-day risk-free trial, which means you can bail within your first two weeks and get a full refund if you’re not happy for whatever reason. In addition, Tangerine is one of the few providers that offers an NBN modem with 4G backup. Bolting on 4G backup will however add another $15 per month to your bill.

Here's a look at how the Tangerine plan compares:

Internode has a similar plan to Tangerine – it’s only nine cents more per month – but you need to sign a six-month contract to get the deal. You also need to pay $74.95 in upfront costs, and the price rises to $79.99 per month after your first six months are over.

If you’d prefer an NBN 50 plan with no promotional discounts, Kogan Internet is your best bet on the cheaper end of the spectrum. You’ll pay $65.90 per month, the plan is contract-free, and has typical evening speeds of 45Mbps.

