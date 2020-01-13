The Best Times To Book Flights In 2020

Photo: William Perugini, Shutterstock

If you’re on the lookout for a good deal on a flight, it’s a hell of a guessing game as to when to pull the trigger, given the daily and even hourly changes in price on booking sites. Fortunately, data analysts at Hopper, a travel app, recently reviewed a few billion flight prices in 2019 to help you find some of the best times to book flights ahead of major holidays this year.

Booking any future trip during the month of January is actually a great idea. According to the report, Hopper estimates that airfare prices will remain relatively low this month—and increase starting in February and through June to meet spring and summer demand. In other words, if you’re not willing to risk waiting around and have finalised your plans, booking a trip probably isn’t such a bad idea.

Here’s more data from the report, courtesy of Hopper:

For Easter travel, book at least six weeks ahead (or the week of Sunday, March 1).

For Christmas, book at least eight weeks ahead (or the week of Friday, October 30).

To view the rest of the details from the report, head to Hopper’s website, which also has suggestions on how to get good deals at hotels, too. And while we’re at it, here’s why it’s important to make sure your booking is ticketed before you head to the airport—we learned this the hard way.