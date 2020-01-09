The NBN Is Crazy Cheap Right Now [Updated]

The Best Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

Ratehacker: The Lowest Rates For January 2020

The Best Things To Eat And Drink For Better-Tasting Bodily Fluids

Image: Getty Images

Private parts are never going to taste like chocolate cake or a glazed doughnut - and that's OK. Men and women's natural smells and tastes are part of human sexuality, and as long as you're healthy, there's nothing wrong with how the universe made you.

But there are a few things you can eat and drink to smell and taste "better".

According to the Kinsey Institute, fruit (especially citrus, bananas, and papayas), spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and peppermint, among others), parsley, wheatgrass, and celery up the flavour of semen. Cigarettes, caffeine, red meat, onions and garlic make it taste worse.

For the ladies, Jezebel recommends pineapple, celery, yoghurt, red grapes, cranberry juice, lots of water, mint, watermelon and strawberries. And the things to avoid? Beer, coffee, alcohol, asparagus, most dairy, onions, shallots, meat and fish.

Remember these next time you hit the supermarket.

Do Certain Foods Affect the Taste of Semen Or Other Bodily Fluids? [Kinsey Confidential]

Trending Stories Right Now

au fears pests science spiders

Huntsman Spiders Are Great (No, Really)

You’re driving along and you open the sun visor. You’re cleaning at home and bump a painting hanging on the wall. Suddenly, out runs a huge, hairy spider. Australia’s huntsman spiders are the stuff of myths and nightmares. But these are also the most interesting of their family, and deserve their place in the pantheon of Australian wildlife.
au chrome google google-go

What Is Google Go (And Do You Need It?)

Last year, Google Go was released from its cage and unleashed on Android devices around the world. It's basically weightless but still maintains useful functionality allowing you to search for things in a smarter way. Let's take a look at what it actually is and whether you need to bother downloading it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles