The Best Sex Toys That Don't Look Like Sex Toys

Sex toys aren't anything to be ashamed of. With that said, you probably don't want your roommates (or God forbid, your parents) to accidentally catch an eyeful of your collection. With that in mind, here are ten discreet products that double as everyday objects - without compromising on pleasure.

Some of these sex toys are deliberately modeled to look like something more innocent. Others are avant-garde enough to fly under the radar. All of them can be safely left around the house without attracting the interest of prurient or puritanical acquaintances. (There are even a couple of options for men!)

Tingletip Electric Toothbrush Clitoral Vibrator ($16.95)

A breakthrough in electric toothbrush technology! Unlike anything else on the market, the Tingletip fits directly on to your electric toothbrush (not over the top) to transform it into an undercover pleasure-tool for scintillating external stimulation.

I Rub My Duckie Massager Vibrator ($27.95)

A perfectly proportioned miniature version of our best-selling I Rub My Duckie, this travel size companion is as powerful as it is fun! Fits discreetly into your washbag for orgasms on the go!

Womanizer 2GO USB Rechargeable Lipstick Clitoral Stimulator ($179.95)

Get ready to GO with the new Womanizer. With rip-roaring reviews and an innovative new design, the handbag staple is smaller and easier to hold than ever. Pleasure Air technology and 6 levels of intense pulsating wave will leave you putting the O in GO.

Fleshlight Sex in a Can Lady Lager ($69.95)

Quality and purity is the key to the rich and satisfying experience, which is guaranteed with the Fleshlight Can Sukit. Housed within a discreet beer can case, this soft, inviting mouth quenches your thirst with its tight opening and textured canal.

Satisfyer Penguin USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator ($89.95)

This pretty penguin clitoral stimulator will give you more than just Happy Feet. Super cute and whisper-quiet, it'll stimulate your clit to orgasmic bliss with 11 intense pulsating suction patterns for the most pleasurable of playtimes.

Red Hot USB Rechargeable Silicone Flickering Tongue Vibrator ($72.95)

Small and slim, the power behind this pretty package will leave you completely tongue-tied. Tapered to a flicking tip, this clitoral vibrator has 3 speeds and 7 patterns to beat back and forth against your clit until an inevitable climax your way comes.

Fifty Shades Freed Desire Blooms Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator ($79.95)

Let your sensuality blossom and run wild with this stunning vibrator created exclusively for the Fifty Shades Freed collection. Its petal shape is designed for heavenly, all-encompassing external stimulation, taking your arousal to soaring heights.

Broad City In The Mood Lipstick Vibrator ($29.95)

The In the Mood lipstick vibe is some high class sh*t. So right for home or on the go, it's all cute 'n' innocent 'til you take off the lid, press the button and hit the clit with a buzz. Cool in mint green like Ilana's fave lipstick, it's a mini marvel.

njoy Pure Wand Stainless Steel Dildo ($199.95)

This sensually curved beauty provides a direct connection to your favourite spot - G-Spot, P-Spot or wherever feels good! Crafted in njoy's trademark gleaming medical-grade stainless steel, it has the perfect curvature for every pleasure point!

Motörhead Bomber Clear & Black Rock Hard Glass Dildo ($64.95)

Rock yourself senseless with the Motörhead Bomber, a glass massage missile made for relentless pleasure. The tapered tip makes insertion easy, while the bulbous body escalates intensity to an explosive finale.

Coco Cameron is a blogger and sex toy expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.