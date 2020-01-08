The Best Place To Store Bibs

How To Reserve 'Blocked' Seats On Aeroplane Flights 

Photo: Shutterstock

Mealtime with a toddler is crazy enough as it is. There’s the hunger meltdown, there’s the mess, there might even be an overall dissatisfaction with being confined to the high chair while they eat. And where the hell are all the bibs?

You don’t need to be rummaging through kitchen drawers for a clean bib while the kiddo starts smashing up some blueberries. You can store them exactly where you need them—on the back of the high chair. Like so:

Photo: Tumblr

Stick a Command hook on the back of your high chair, and let your bib stash wait at attention until they’re needed.

