The Best 2020 Travel Deals For Every Month

If you’re planning to travel in 2020, the cost of that travel is likely a pretty important consideration. One of the biggest costs when it comes to getting away is airfare. Kayak recently analysed historic flight prices to come up with the best places to visit each month of 2020 in terms of flight savings.

If you haven’t finished making your travel plans for 2020, here’s a rundown of where the best places are to go each month for a little inspiration.

Keep in mind, these suggestions only take airfare into account, so you’ll want to check out hotel prices as well before you book that flight.

And check out Kayak’s site for the full tool as well as information about what the median airfare is for each destination and how early you should consider booking that ticket to get the deal.

January

  • Big Island, Hawaii

  • Saint Thomas

  • Saint Croix

  • Calgary, Canada

  • Alberta, Canada

  • Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • San Jose, Costa Rica

February

  • Sint Maarten

  • Zagreb, Croatia

  • Palm Springs, California

  • Kauai, Hawaii

  • Aruba

  • Kingston, Jamaica

March

  • Tahiti

  • Dominican Republic

  • Belize

  • Bonaire

  • Asheville, NC

  • Sydney, Australia

April

  • Nantucket, Massachusetts

  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • Brisbane, Australia

  • Fiji

  • Bozeman, Montana

  • Palm Springs, California

May

  • Sint Maarten

  • Bora Bora

  • Santa Barbara, California

  • Cali, Columbia

  • Fargo, Portugal

  • Montevideo, Uruguay

June

  • Vail, Colorado

  • Fortaleza, Brazil

  • Madrid, Spain

  • Juneau, Alaska

  • Aspen, Colorado

  • Honolulu, Hawaii

July

  • Cape Cod, Massachusetts

  • Saranac Lake, New York

  • Charlotte, NC

  • Hilton Head Island, SC

  • Palma de Mallorca, Spain

  • Ibiza, Spain

August

  • Cape Code, Massachusetts

  • Asheville, NC

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Flagstaff, Arizona

  • Santa Barbara, California

  • Madrid, Spain

September

  • Bar Harbour, Maine

  • Charlotte, NC

  • Barcelona, Spain

  • London, England

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Aruba

October

  • Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Seoul, South Korea

  • Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

  • Dubrovnik, Croatia

November

  • Cartagena, Colorado

  • Montreal, Quebec, Canada

  • Zurich, Switzerland

  • Charleston, South Carolina

  • Portland, Oregon

  • Brussels, Belgium

December

  • Sint Maarten

  • Vienna, Austria

  • Bozeman, Montant

  • The Bahamas

  • Shannon, Ireland

  • San Jose, Costa Rica

