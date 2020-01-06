The Best 2020 Travel Deals For Every Month

Image: Shutterstock

If you’re planning to travel in 2020, the cost of that travel is likely a pretty important consideration. One of the biggest costs when it comes to getting away is airfare. Kayak recently analysed historic flight prices to come up with the best places to visit each month of 2020 in terms of flight savings.

If you haven’t finished making your travel plans for 2020, here’s a rundown of where the best places are to go each month for a little inspiration.

Keep in mind, these suggestions only take airfare into account, so you’ll want to check out hotel prices as well before you book that flight.

And check out Kayak’s site for the full tool as well as information about what the median airfare is for each destination and how early you should consider booking that ticket to get the deal.

January

Big Island, Hawaii

Saint Thomas

Saint Croix

Calgary, Canada

Alberta, Canada

Buenos Aires, Argentina

San Jose, Costa Rica

February

Sint Maarten

Zagreb, Croatia

Palm Springs, California

Kauai, Hawaii

Aruba

Kingston, Jamaica

March

Tahiti

Dominican Republic

Belize

Bonaire

Asheville, NC

Sydney, Australia

April

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Brisbane, Australia

Fiji

Bozeman, Montana

Palm Springs, California

May

Sint Maarten

Bora Bora

Santa Barbara, California

Cali, Columbia

Fargo, Portugal

Montevideo, Uruguay

June

Vail, Colorado

Fortaleza, Brazil

Madrid, Spain

Juneau, Alaska

Aspen, Colorado

Honolulu, Hawaii

July

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Saranac Lake, New York

Charlotte, NC

Hilton Head Island, SC

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Ibiza, Spain

August

Cape Code, Massachusetts

Asheville, NC

Trinidad and Tobago

Flagstaff, Arizona

Santa Barbara, California

Madrid, Spain

September

Bar Harbour, Maine

Charlotte, NC

Barcelona, Spain

London, England

Johannesburg, South Africa

Aruba

October

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Seoul, South Korea

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Dubrovnik, Croatia

November

Cartagena, Colorado

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Zurich, Switzerland

Charleston, South Carolina

Portland, Oregon

Brussels, Belgium

December