The Places You Should Never Wear Sunglasses

Sunglasses are an essential summer item, but there's still a right time and place for them. This matrix graphic shows the proper etiquette for wearing and stashing your sunglasses in all types of situations.

Millennials picture from Shutterstock

Not to be confused with the "sometimes, always, never" rule for proper suit coat wear, these rules from illustrator Ted Slampyak at The Art of Manliness will help you look professional and courteous with your sunglasses wherever you are.

It's always acceptable, for example, to wear your sunglasses outside, but you should always remove them when you enter a building. Additionally, sometimes it's okay to rest your sunglasses on the top of your head, hang them from your collar, or dangle them around your neck with a strap; but sometimes it's not, especially in professional or formal environments. You can check out the complete matrix below.

The Always/Sometimes/Never Sunglass Matrix [The Art of Manliness]

This story has been updated since its original publication.