Stop Making Boring Salads

Image: Getty Images

Sorry to say it but your salads are probably boring but you can't blame the humble old meal itself, it's most definitely you. But that's okay, life is all about learning and that's why a Twitter user dished up some helpful tips to turn your dreary salads into something tasty, or at least edible.

Elan Gale, best known as a producer for The Bachelor, apparently has a side hustle as a salad extraordinaire after he took to Twitter to inform the world how to make a salad good.

9. Your salad is only going to be as boring as you allow it to be. EXCITING SALADS 2020. THIS IS YOUR YEAR. END VERY IMPORTANT THREAD — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Apparently it's something that really resonated with the world because the tweet went viral receiving nearly 20,000 retweets and peppered with plenty of digital high-fives. If you're feeling a little attacked by the tweet, fix up your terrible salad game and use some of Gale's tips.

Season each ingredient individually

Step number one is treating each ingredient as if you would eat it by itself. Chucking some tomatoes in? Salt and pepper them. You probably won't eat avocado without a bit of pepper and salt so cover that too before you put it in.

1. You’re forgetting to SEASON your ingredients, acting like the DRESSING is all that matters. Cucumbers and tomatoes need SALT and PEPPER. Avocados need CITRUS. Act as if you were going to eat each ingredient individually — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Ditch the lettuce

I don't like lettuce and it's a big part of why I dislike most salads. Lettuce is as inoffensive in texture as it is in flavour, which is why Gale's next step is an important one for me — ditch the lettuce and use something else. There are a number of foilage-y, leafy alternatives with better texture and nutrients and, most importantly, more flavour. Try spinach, rocket, cavolo nero, literally anything other than plain old lettuce.

You’re using BORING lettuces. MIX IT THE FUCK UP. Use some arugula, use field greens, use romaine hearts, use frisée. Mix all your greens together! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Spice it up

Not everyone likes, or can handle, a bit of spice in their food but if they can, add it in. Gale recommends chopping up some jalapeños or radishes but if you're bold, chop up a chilli and enjoy the burn.

3. Don’t be afraid to use things with FLAVOR and SPICE! Have you ever heard of RADISHES? JALAPEÑOS? Add some damn SPICE in there! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Herbs are flavour bursts

Herbs shouldn't just be reserved for pasta sauces and roasts — salads need love too. Do your best to match your herbs to the flavours you've got — coriander and basil are always fresh flavours to use — and use fresh herbs rather than the dried, jar ones where possible.

4. HERBS! Why aren’t you using herbs? Use whatever herbs you can find! Parsley, cilantro, chervil, nasturtium, basil, and and all of it. STOP NOT USING HERBS — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Cheese, need we say more

Cheeses can really take your salad to the next level. Just think, all the classics such as Greek and Caesar contain a generous serving of cheese. So don't forget this key ingredient when making your next mess.

5. FETA CHEESE! What, you don’t like feta cheese? Do you not like FLAVOR? Get outta here with that nonsense. Don’t be putting cold flavorless shredded mozzarella like you’re a CoCo’s. Use flavorful cheese. At room temperature! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Oils, vinegar and citrus are key

After you've loaded your salad with flavour, you'll need to add some dressings like oils, vinegar and citrus. Add olive oil, whatever vinegar you'd like and some citrus juice like lemon or lime. Just remember, they're there to pull it all together, not to add emergency flavour.

6. Let’s talk DRESSINGS. You need olive oil, you need vinegar (all types are fine), you need CITRUS, and you need an agent that will HOMOGENIZE THE REST! What do you think I’m going to say now!? — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Experiment a bit

There's no formula set in stone so as long as it's tasty and edible, experiment to your heart's content.

8. DO NOT BE AFRAID TO PLAY. Raid your fridge. Raid your pantry. Use spices before they go bad. Use veggies you would otherwise throw away. HAVE FUN! — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 29, 2020

Thank you Gale for daring to go where no other has so publicly before. Let's hope our salads are dazzling from this day forward.