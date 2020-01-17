Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: $100 off Sennheiser HD 4.50SE headphones, cheap Leatherman multitools, 60% off at Shaver Shop, 29 games for $25 and more.

1. Outdoor essentials sale: Catch has slashed the RRP on a bunch of gear for camping, DIY projects and the outdoors. Available brands include Maglite, Leatherman, Stanely and Victorinox. Buy here.

2. 36% off Sennheiser HD 4.50SE headphones: The Sennheiser HD 4.50SE Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are currently going for $164.95 on Amazon (a saving of nearly $100.) This is a great set of cans for the price - features include active noise cancellation, an ear-cup control panel and up to 19 hour battery life. Buy it here.

3. 60% off at Shaver Shop: The Shaver Shop has knocked 60% off select electric shavers, razors, grooming/hygiene products and electric toothbrushes via its eBay store. Prices start at under $5. Buy here.

4. Pixel 3 price drop: Google's award-winning Pixel 3 smartphone is now going for under $800 when you sign up to a plan from Optus or Telstra. This works out to a saving of $18.45 and $16.95 per month, respectively. Here are the inclusions:

5. Free password manager: 1Password is giving away 12-month subscriptions to its Family Password Manager for Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android. It includes protection for up to five people with unlimited passwords, credit cards and secure notes, plus 1GB of secure document storage. Click here to download.

6. Humble Bundle fire-relief sale: Humble Bundle is selling a PC games bundle to help people affected by Australian bushfires. The bundle features 29 games with an RRP of over $400 for just 25 bucks. 100% of the proceeds go towards WWF, WIRES and the RSPCA. Click here to see the games.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.