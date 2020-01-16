Mobile Showdown: Belong Vs Telstra

What Is Google's Android Auto (And Do You Need It?)

Beware Of These Chemicals In Bushfire Smoke

Six Deals You Need To Know In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 50 FREE sci-fi books, 79% off air fryers, cheap noise-cancelling headphones, 72% off brand-name sunglasses and more.

1. 72% off sunglasses: Catch is looking to move a bunch of sunnies from its warehouse - and it's offering up to 72% off to make that happen. There are plenty of schmick brands to choose from including Bolle, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Tiffany & Co., Nike and Oakley. Buy here.

2. Cheap noise-cancelling headphones: Catch is also having a sale on noise-cancelling headphones from Sony, Beats, Sennheiser and more. Score up to 39% off. Buy here.

3. 79% off air fryers: eBay is selling the four-litre Kitchen Couture Digital Air Fryer for just $77.55. That's over $319 off the RRP. To get the full discount, use the code 'POOL3' at checkout. Buy here.

4. Cheap SIM plans: Looking for a new mobile plan to go with your new phone? Circle.Life has added an extra 20GB to its BYO plans. Get 40GB for $28 or 60GB for $38. Here are the inclusions:

5. Cheap NERF blasters: Amazon has knocked 58% off the customizable Nerf Modulus which comes with its own motor and rocket launcher. It's down to $59.99. Buy it here.

6. Free sci-fi books: The Ultimate Sci Fi Collection is an e-book anthology bringing together 50 of the greatest sci-fi novels ever written. That's over 11,000 pages classic fiction! It's currently free to download from the Kindle Store. Click here.

See More Lifehacker Deals Here!

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

clips diy fans heat summer workshop

Install A Whole-House Fan As A Cheaper Alternative To Air Conditioning

If your air conditioning is costing too much this summer, look into a whole-house fan. They cool your home by removing the hot air and exhausting it through windows or soffits in the attic.
android android-auto au feature google

What Is Google's Android Auto (And Do You Need It?)

Android Auto has been around since 2015 but now that it's being pre-loaded onto Android 10 devices, it's about to get a whole lot more popular. Here's what it does and whether you need to download it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles