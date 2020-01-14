Six Online Deals You Need To Know About In Australia Today

Image: Supplied

G'day! Here are some cracking online bargains for Lifehacker readers, including: 70% off The Witcher 3, 80% off beauty products at Catch, free Sizzlers cheese toast, 85% off at Booktopia, and more!

1. 70% off The Witcher 3 bundles: If you've been enjoying The Witcher on Netflix, you can check out the best game in the series right now for under 12 bucks. GOG.com is selling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC with all DLC extras for just $11.99. Buy it here!

2. 85% off books: Booktopia has updated its Bargain page with up to 85% off select books. There are also a bunch of DVDs on sale if you're still doing the physical media thing. Here are the plans.

3. 80% off beauty products: Catch is having another beauty and fragrance sale with up to 80% off. Participating brands include Burberry, CoverGirl, Dior, L'Oreal, Maybelline, Revlon and stacks more. Buy here!

4. Free toast at Sizzlers: If you live near a Sizzlers restaurant, you can score free Cheese Toast on 18 January between 11am and 2pm. (Alternatively, here's a recipe to make your own.) Click here for more info.

5. Amazon toy sale: Save up to 29% on select Toy Story 4, DC Comics, and Enchantimals products. Buy here!

6. Lovehoney sale: Adult shop Lovehoney has extended its Summer Sale with even bigger discounts. Score a massive 70% off bestselling toys, lubricants and lingerie. Click here to see the sale!

